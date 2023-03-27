

Diabetes isn’t an easy condition. It’s linked to many health problems. These include diabetic neuropathy and many diabetic foot problems that people with diabetes often encounter. However, we often don’t think about the psychological distress people might feel when they have diabetes. Your blood sugar shooting up and plummeting might be scary for you. You could be sad that you can’t eat the foods you want to eat or feel depressed about your overall outlook and the fact that certain activities are off-limits. This is called “diabetic distress.” It can seep into everything you do insidiously. So, what are some tips for coping with distress when you have diabetes? Learn more below.

Pay Attention to Your Feelings

Paying attention to your feelings is integral to psychological management, especially when you’re feeling distressed. Mindfulness meditation can be great in this regard. This is an excellent opportunity to silently reflect. Do something that relaxes you and makes you feel good, then acknowledge your feelings. Don’t push your feelings away—let them come and go.

Allow Loved Ones To Help

It’s okay to rely on someone for support, and when you have diabetes, this is all the more necessary. Ask your friends to remind you to exercise when you’re down and to go with you when you visit the doctor. This is a great tip for coping with distress when you have diabetes: always have someone available for support.

Talk to Someone

Did you know that there are groups solely for people with diabetes? There are a ton of in-person and even online groups you can join. You can share your experiences with other people who also have this condition. In this environment, you’ll feel less alone, and you can open up in a safe space. Additionally, talk to your psychologist, psychiatrist, and health-care providers about your feelings. They might have tools to help you navigate your emotions. If you follow these tips, you’ll be well on your way to addressing diabetic distress.

