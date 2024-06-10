When you own a historic building, you’ve made an investment in history. What’s more, you’ve taken on a second position as a steward to your community’s rich historical background. You have both the responsibility and privilege of preserving a legacy while creating some history of your own! That said, owning a vintage building comes with requirements and challenges to ensure it stays in good shape while protecting its authenticity. Here’s the ultimate guide to maintaining your old building.

Regular Inspections

When you purchase a home or other building, a final inspection is usually part of the process. Inspections are regular occurrences with vintage buildings. Vintage means vigilance, so schedule annual professional inspections, concentrating on major parts of the structure like the roof and gutters, the foundation, the walls, the plumbing and electrical systems, and so on. In between inspections, watch for any wear and tear, leaks and drips, and small cracks that might turn into big ones.

Inspectors will be on the lookout for hazardous materials often found in old buildings, like asbestos and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Detecting and catching problems in the early stages can prevent costly repairs and potential dangers. Finally, keep solid records of what’s been done and what you plan to do.

Structural Integrity

Your vintage building has lasted a long time. Keep it standing strong by prioritizing inspections of and upgrades to its structural integrity. Old buildings, even brick-and-mortar ones, may seem solid but are not indestructible. Watch for issues like termite infestations, settling foundations, and weakened load-bearing walls. Hire a structural engineer with historic building experience to assess the structural integrity of your building. They’ll inspect it and outline any problems or issues they come across. If you need to make changes, they’ll suggest methods and materials that will fix the problem while maintaining the building’s authenticity.

Proper Preservation

Historic buildings were often constructed by old-world craftspeople whose techniques have been lost or become less common in modern architecture. Likewise, many materials—certain woods, brickwork, stone, and the like—are harder to come by. That’s a big part of what makes vintage buildings so special, so preserve these original pieces as much as possible. Research the materials used by the original builders, and consult preservation experts about the best way to protect and enhance original tile, woodwork, ornamentation, and more. Never replace original features with modern materials unless it’s a safety issue. This helps your building retain its value, aesthetically and financially.

Update Utilities…Carefully

Old plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and other systems are not as good as their modern counterparts. Lead pipes, damaged wiring, outdated machinery, and other hazards might threaten the residents’ health and probably don’t work well anyway. Even so, replacing them runs the risk of damaging the building’s character. Find a contractor who understands how to upgrade without damaging a vintage building’s delicate features or ruining its looks.

That’s the ultimate guide to maintaining your old building! With plenty of TLC, your older building should provide many more years of service and look good while delivering it!