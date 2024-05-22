The Germantown Charity Horse Show Celebrates its 75th Anniversary 

Diane Coons, Special to The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times

Mark your calendars and join the Germantown Charity Horse Show (GCHS) to celebrate their 75th anniversary Tuesday, June 4 through Saturday, June 8 for a spectacular family-friendly event designed to delight all ages!



GCHS member Cathy Livermore in the Costume Class on her pony, Nell, being led by her brother George in the early 1960’s. Courtesy Diane Coons

Claude McCormick, (above, at left), 1952 President, jumping on Grumble Jones in the warm up ring at the Charity.

Courtesy Diane Coons

GCHS’s roots go back to just after World War II, when a group of horse enthusiasts began getting together on Sunday afternoons to enjoy trail riding, hunting, and jumping under the leadership of Walter (Sonny) Foster, Sr. and Bart Mueller, which ultimately led to the GCHS being founded in 1948. Others who provided invaluable input and encouragement for the organization included Audrey Taylor, Imogene Erb, Ray Firestone and Claude McCormick. GCHS was originally established to create an event that would be entertaining, involve the community, and return financial rewards to the benefit of the community, and it has been doing that for 75 years.

Each year between 600-700 horses participate in the show, and GCHS is one of the largest all- breed shows in the nation with an impressive array of breeds including Jumpers, Hunters, American Saddlebreds, Paso Finos, Gypsy Vanners and flat-shod/light-shod Tennessee Walkers. Also featured are a variety of carriage driving classes with carriage-trained breeds. Whether or not you ride, you’ll enjoy the variety of events offered throughout the show.

Expand your knowledge and appreciation for all kinds of horses while being captivated by the beauty, skill and magnificence of these equine athletes and their riders and handlers, as they compete and show throughout the week.

Pictured above: Michael Tokaruk, Tokaruk Show Stables, competing in 2019; and GCHS 2022 Grand Prix Winner, Brittany Kasprack Coleman. Images by Shawn McMillan Photography

As you explore the show grounds, you’ll be tempted by an array of specialty items offered by GCHS’s talented vendors with everything from delicious food (pack a picnic if you prefer) to beautifully crafted items and face painting. Drop by the auction tent to see what unique items strike your fancy and swing by Charity’s General Store to see the plethora of items commemorating the historical 75th anniversary show, and more.

The GCHS 75th Anniversary History Tent opens at 1:00 pm throughout the show week. Enjoy viewing historical photos, timelines and other memorabilia from years past. If you are familiar with the show and its history, see if you can help identify who appears in some of the images on display. Children will enjoy visiting the special Children’s Corner to see costume class entries through the years, to sit on an authentic hay bale pony or enjoy other activities.

Laura Lawson and Ernest Tea riding in the Carriage Dog class.

Image by Marty Barr, Barr Studios

Highlights of the Show Week:

– Tuesday evening’s performance kicks-off about 4:30 pm with the $5,000 Hunter/Jumper Versatility Challenge. Next is a new challenging class added this year – Hunter Pairs Under Saddle – where paired exhibitors walk, trot, and canter and are judged on performance, soundness, and matching qualities. This is more than just an amazing competition; it’s

a journey into GCHS’s history paying homage to the 1948 show. You’ll smile as you watch the Costume Class with kids, ponies and horses dressed up in creative and imaginative costumes as they parade around the ring. Later, step back in time to watch ladies ride in the Sidesaddle classes. Gypsy Vanners and Pleasure Walking Horses will also show.

– Wednesday evening begins at 5:00 pm with the $15,000 Welcome Stakes jumper competition. Watch the Lead Line Class that features young riders dressed in their finest English or Western attire on immaculately groomed and braided ponies and the Carriage driving classes – juniors, horses and ponies driving in fine style. And, get ready for the “tap dancing” Paso Finos who will be showing off during the evening.

– Thursday evening ramps up around 4:00 pm with the $5,000 Amateur Jumper Classic followed by the $5,000 Gambler’s Choice jumping competition. Thursday night is also when the fast-paced Racking horses make their debut, along with other splendid classes.

– Friday evening’s show begins around 4:30 pm with the second round of the Pony Hunter Classic and the Germantown Hunter Classic, both hunter-style jumping competitions. Then things speed up with the fast-paced Carriage Scurry Races as drivers maneuver through a set of obstacles. There is also a full schedule for competitors with Tennessee Walking Horses, Paso Finos, and Gypsy Vanners. Stick around for the Speed Racking Racing, a crowd favorite, as racers speed around the track to win. The Box Seat Decorating contest is also Friday evening, so take a stroll around the arena to see all the creative designs on display.

– Late Saturday afternoon is the electrifying $25,000 Grand Prix, an equestrian jumping competition for expert riders, sponsored by the City of Germantown. Arrive early (by around 4:00 p.m.) to get a seat and see all the action. Consider competing in the Big Hats and Bow Ties contest, which will be judged during the Grand Prix with prizes being awarded in multiple categories. Next up is the kids’ stick horse race as these youngsters pretend to be their favorite racehorse. Sign-up at the Princess tent (there is a $5 entry fee, cash preferred). Bring your own stick horse or purchase one from the GCHS Charity Store. The fun continues as the Carriages compete in their own form of Barrel Racing, and then later in the evening compete for the Best Carriage Dog. Enjoy the magical Gypsy Vanner horses with their long flowing manes, tails, and feathered feet and the Paso Finos are back on “stage.” Plan to stay the whole evening to see the championship performances and trophy presentations with the “best of the best.”

Bring your family and friends every night of the show to enjoy the amazing competitions and overall ambiance of the show that will create a truly unforgettable experience. There are approximately 20 classes each evening with ribbons, trophies, and championship money awarded, and competitors and horses always put their best foot/hoof forward to look great!

Enjoy GCHS’s Southern Hospitality with Queen Natalie and her court of accomplished Princesses presenting trophies and ribbons for each class, and afternoon ice cream at 2:00 pm.

The Germantown Charity Horse Show has “Charity” in its name for a reason. The non-profit GCHS is dedicated to supporting local charities focusing on education, children and families.

The show is made possible in large part by its generous sponsors – look for the thank you boards as you enter the arena through the Founder’s Pavilion.

The show runs Tuesday, June 4 through Saturday, June 8, at the Germantown Charity Show Grounds on Melanie Smith Lane at 7745 Old Poplar Pike in Germantown, TN. Daily, shows begin at 7:30 a.m. and end around 10:00 p.m. Daytime admission is free, and admission for evening performances is only $5.

Children three and under are free. Tuesday night, June 4, is free for everyone attending. For more information and show schedules, visit GCHS.org.

Tickets may be ordered on GCHS.org in advance or purchased at the door.