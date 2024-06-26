The Children’s Entrepreneur Market partnering with the local Farmer’s Market in July

Alyssa Coons

The local chapter of the Children’s Entrepreneur Market will be partnering with Germantown Parks and Recreation on July 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., to host a children’s farmers market in the farm park alongside the Farm Park Farmer’s Market. The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is an award-winning program that teaches young people about the power of entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership through experiential learning.

The creators of The Children’s Entrepreneur Market understand that kids and young adults today have unprecedented demands for their attention. The rise and dominance of the passive consumption of media is a challenge we are just beginning to grasp. While we as parents, and leaders, seek to better understand what our kids wrestle with, we also seek the means to help them become confident and capable. That is why the Children’s Entrepreneur Market program’s mission is to develop vibrant and resourceful children through entrepreneurship and creative play that create momentum in their personal, educational, work and community life. Our markets provide a program kids actually enjoy and give them something they can strive to be their best at. The principles and skills learned there develop within kids a spirit of play, desire, action, and confidence that permeates their efforts at home, school, at work, and at play, and sets their heights for achievement in these areas ever higher. Our program helps through promoting the following values:

• Play is the grounds for work and innovation.

• Instead of telling kids “no”, give them something to say “yes!” to.

• Kids learn and work better when there’s real money involved.

• Engaging programs help young people aspire to excellence in all endeavors.

The magic of our markets takes place as we provide children with a high volume of authentic interactions. Our organization specializes in identifying and securing venues that bring large numbers of a diverse community together where hundreds and thousands of interactions for the kids become possible. This creates an ideal environment for the children, as well as our supporters. It places kids in front of real people, with real money, amongst some healthy competition. We provide additional support for children, such as video lessons, curriculum, scholarships, and a blog series to share lessons and experiences from kids, for kids.

Parents and kids everywhere agree that learning and earning in a competitive environment is a unique and fun experience. Kids rise to the challenge of deciding what to sell, creating a booth, talking to customers, and handling money. A growing number of markets showcase returning youth entrepreneurs who desire additional development of their skills and small business.

To register for the local event, or for additional information, visit: childrensentrepreneurmarket.com/event/germantown-jul-25-4pm-7pm/.