Sweet Victory

Germantown Lemonade Stand Competition winners announced

City of Germantown



Congratulations to all the incredible participants of the Germantown Lemonade Stand Competition! With just 25 out of 50 stands reporting, our young entrepreneurs and their families have raised a whopping $9,000 for the Germantown Education Foundation and their chosen charities. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the spirit of community and generosity in Germantown.

A huge round of applause to the winners in each category:

Best Lemonade Stand Design: The Browning Family

Best Lemonade Recipe: Holten Hester, Annie Wagner and Julia Ellis

Most Unique Recipe: Ivy Barden, Khanya Dikuaa, Kennedy Keel and Parker McKennan with their delightful strawberry, blueberry and Brazilian Lemonade concoctions.

And drumroll, please! The 2024 Lemonade Stand Day Big Squeeze Award goes to Riley’s Lemonade Stand – Riley Hines, Lauren Hines, Beth Riley, and Charlie the Golden Doodle. They raised over $1,300 and will be sharing their proceeds between GEF and Midsouth Therapy Dogs.

A heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers from Germantown’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Education Commission, Neighborhood Preservation Commission, and Germantown Education Foundation Board for their dedication in making this event a success. Here’s to the power of lemonade and the boundless generosity of our community!