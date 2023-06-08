Summer Safety Tips to Prepare for the Summer Heat 

City of Germantown

As we begin the summer season, the Germantown Police and Fire Departments would like to remind everyone to enjoy summertime activities like walking, biking, swimming, outdoor cooking and outdoor fires in a safe way. Please keep these summer safety tips in mind.

Walking/Running:

Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Keep alert at all times.

Look for cars in all directions – including those turning or backing up.

Cross at crosswalks or intersections whenever possible.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows you enough time to cross safely, and continue to watch for traffic as you cross.

Never assume a driver sees you.

Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Biking:

Wear your helmet. Tennessee state law requires all cyclists under the age of 16 to wear a helmet when riding.

Bicycles are vehicles and must follow the same rules of the road.

Stopping at red lights and stop signs is the law.

It is legal to take the full lane, but should be done only when necessary for cyclist safety.

Stay away from car doors and don’t squeeze between lanes.

Two cyclists may ride side-by-side, but should get into single file when the road is safe enough to allow cars to pass safely and legally.

Don’t ride against the flow of traffic. Ride in the same director as vehicle traffic and ride as straight as you can to be predictable.

A front white light and rear red reflector and/or red light are required by law when riding at night and are also recommended during the daytime.

Use hand signals to indicate when merging, passing or slowing.

Yield to pedestrians. When passing a fellow cyclist or pedestrian, use a bell or audible signal and let them know you are “passing left!”

Swimming:

Always have an adult present and watch any pool related activities — even in your own backyard.

Never enter any pool through gates that are closed. Stay safe and stay out!

Always obey pool rules.

Always swim with a buddy.

Remember feet first the first time.

Walk slowly in the pool area. Don’t run.

No ‘horseplay’ around the pool.

Don’t chew gum or eat while you swim — you could choke.

Grilling:

Only use your grill outside

Keep a three foot safe zone around your grill; this will help keep children and pets safe

Clean your grill after each use; this will help remove grease that can start a fire.

When using a charcoal grill place the coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled.

When using a gas grill always remember to open the grill lid before starting.

Outdoor fire places and fire pits:

Before starting an outdoor fire, remove any loose leaves or other combustible materials from around the fireplace or fire pit; this will help eliminate the chance of the fire spreading.

Always have a container of water nearby and a garden hose on standby before starting the fire.

Remember to keep your fires small and manageable, the bigger the fire the greater potential there is for danger.

A fire pit or outdoor fireplace should be placed a minimum of 10 feet from any structure.

Check weather conditions; avoid having a fire when it’s windy as that may blow embers.

It is important to stay up to date on any burn bans; it is illegal to start any type of fire during a burn ban.

The Germantown Police Department also routinely receives citizen inquiries regarding the legalities of golf carts on the roadways. GPD has put together a brief fact sheet to give residents some clarity on the topic. To view the fact sheet, visit Germantown-TN.gov/GolfCarts.