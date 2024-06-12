Stability and Growth: Germantown’s 2025 Budget Keeps Property Taxes Steady

City of Germantown

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) has approved on first reading the City’s proposed fiscal year 2025 budget. Second reading is scheduled to take place along with a public hearing during the regular meeting of the Germantown BMA on Monday, June 10. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 1930 South Germantown Road.

Key highlights of the proposed budget include:

• Property Tax Stability: There will be no property tax increase for fiscal year 2025. The last increase, implemented in fiscal year 2024, was intended to cover expenses for a two-year period.

• Balanced Budget: The proposed budget is balanced with annual General Fund operating revenues exceeding operating expenditures.

• Modest Revenue Growth: The General Fund, encompassing crucial services such as public safety, administration, parks and recreation and more, will experience a 1% increase in revenue. This growth is attributed to strategic decisions aimed at maximizing revenue from commercial districts allowing the City to delay property tax increases.

• Expenses and Priorities: General fund expenses are projected to increase by 3.5%, primarily driven by personnel costs. Maintaining public safety as a top priority, a significant portion of property tax allocation will continue to support fire and police services.

• Infrastructure Investment: In addition to up to 13 miles of roadway paving and rejuvenation, the budget emphasizes investments in essential infrastructure maintenance and enhancements.

• Utility Bill Rate Increases: Residential and commercial customers can expect an increase in monthly water and sewer rates, currently recommended by the Financial • Advisory Commission at $8.72 for residential customers with average usage and $21.76 increase for commercial customers with average usage. These adjustments are necessary to address personnel cost increases, rising maintenance costs and increased sewage treatment expenses. The rate is expected to remain stable for three years. In addition, the rate for sanitation collection will increase $2.95 to $32.45 for curbside customers and $3.65 to $40.15 for those who receive backdoor service.