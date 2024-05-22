Spring Showdowns: Celebrating the Season’s Best Across All Sports

City of Germantown

As the warmth of spring fades into the balmy days of summer, some of the City’s sports providers reflect on an action-packed season that saw remarkable performances, thrilling competitions and unforgettable moments.

Across various disciplines, from baseball diamonds to soccer fields, sports providers are wrapping up their spring seasons, each bringing its unique flavor of excitement and community spirit.

It’s playoff time for the Germantown Baseball League (GBL). As the month of May is coming to an end, GBL is wrapping up their spring recreational season. GBL is the City of Germantown’s youth baseball provider for boys ages 4 through 18, as well as youth softball provider for girls ages 5 through 14. This spring, GBL has served 1,242 participants across all divisions. Have a child that is interested in participating next season? Fall ball registration will open in late July. For more information, visit gblbaseball.org.

The Houston Lacrosse Club’s spring season is also coming to an end. The Houston Lacrosse Club is the City’s youth lacrosse provider for boys and girls, grades 3 through 12. Houston Lacrosse is committed to encouraging sportsmanship and fair play while emphasizing the importance of teamwork through the game of lacrosse. This spring, the lacrosse program drew in 210 participants amongst all grades and divisions.

Widely recognized as one of the best rugby programs in the state, 901 Rugby Club is the City’s youth rugby provider for boys ages 12 through 18. 901 Rugby had 60 participants across middle school and high school teams this season. Both the middle school and high school teams finished as state runner-ups. If your child is interested in participating next season, registration information is available at germantown rugbyclub.teampages.com.

Germantown Legends Soccer is the recreational and competitive soccer provider for the City of Germantown.

In addition to league play, the Legends program also offers training sessions and camps. Last week, the recreational program wrapped up their spring season in which they had 445 participants in their program.

The Legends competitive program, which plays year-round, draws in around 800 participants. Registration for the fall recreational soccer season is now open. For more information or to register, visit germantown legends soccer.com or contact [email protected].