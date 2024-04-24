Smooth Road Ahead

The City of Germantown’s contractor, Standard Construction, is scheduled to begin milling and repaving Brachton Avenue from Dogwood Road to Poplar Avenue on Wednesday, April 24.

The milling and asphalt crews will be working simultaneously to complete this project as quickly as possible. Motorists should expect lane closures along Brachton Road, especially as the contractor moves through the curvy section between Shadowbrook Cove Johannesburg Drive. During lane closures, flagmen will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect delays and use an alternative route if possible. All work is weather dependent.