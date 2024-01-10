Seeking Spectacular Local Homes

City of Germantown

Get ready to witness inspirational home and lawn transformations throughout the City as Germantown gears up for its highly anticipated annual Tour ofRemodeled Homes & Landscapes, which takes place Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Neighborhood Preservation Commission (NPC), which hosts the event, is on the lookout for the final gems to spotlight on this remarkable tour. If a significant part of your home or yard has been remodeled, renovated or redesigned during the past two years, this is a wonderful opportunity to share your vision with more than 300 Germantown residents who traditionally take the tour.

“I think residents will really enjoy seeing remodeling ideas that they may be able to incorporate into their own homes,” NPC Chair Ellen Bernstein said. “We will have homes with amazing outdoor living areas as well as homes that have done extensive indoor renovations on the tour. Our last tour drew record crowds, and we anticipate the same enthusiastic response this year.”

The NPC works hard to ensure that the event is safe for both homeowners and visitors. Each participating home is staffed with NPC volunteers to ensure that foot traffic flows smoothly and that visitors stay in designated areas of the home. Germantown Police Department officers also will be on patrol outside participating tour stops. Guests can also be required to wear NPC-provided shoe covers in the homes if necessary.

If you would like your newly remodeled home or yard to be considered as a tour stop, please contact Community Engagement Coordinator Erinn Figg at [email protected] or 901-757-7203.

More information about the self-guided tour – including maps, home descriptions and a website – is coming soon.