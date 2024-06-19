Saddle up and Make a Difference

City of Germantown

Hold your horses, Germantown! The City’s Horses 10 sign initiative offers a unique opportunity for residents to harness their love for Germantown’s equine culture while supporting local education.

“We launched the Horses 10 program in 2017 to further the heritage of Germantown as an equestrian community,” City of Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said. “Approximately 24 horse-related events occur annually at the Germantown Charity Horse Show Arena, and we still strongly associate with the traditions of our equine history. This dedication was just evidenced this month with the 75th anniversary of the Germantown Charity Horse Show.”

In exchange for a donation of $1,000 to the Germantown Education Foundation, residents can place a “Horses 10” speed limit sign in one of three remaining locations out of the 35 original spots. When all 35 locations are filled, the program will have raised a total of $35,000 to support public education in Germantown.

“Germantown Education Foundation has been honored to be the recipient of the funds generated by the Horses 10 sign program, which has brought back a piece of history to our city and honors Germantown’s heritage,” said Elaine Hare, executive director of the Germantown Education Foundation (GEF). “The support generated through the years has aided GEF in our mission to fund grants to schools and teachers here in the Germantown Municipal School District. We truly appreciate the City of Germantown’s steadfast support and the generous donors who sponsored signs to make a positive impact on education in our community.”

The three remaining available sign locations are on southbound McVay Road at Owings Life Enrichment Center, northbound McVay Road near St. George’s Episcopal Church and westbound McVay Road after McVay Cove.

When all spots are filled, the resulting scene should speak volumes. Imagine driving through our scenic suburb, where each sign represents a commitment to both our community’s history and the future of our students. It’s a distinctive chance for residents to saddle up and make a difference: With each sign, you’re not just marking a tongue-in-cheek speed limit; you’re marking a legacy of generosity and community spirit.

To place a sign, contact Hare at [email protected] or (901) 826-2530.