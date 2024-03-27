Run for Education – Fun for the Whole Family

City of Germantown



The Germantown Education Foundation’s (GEF) 9th Annual Run for Education is less than a month away! Sign the whole family up and help support GEF.

The GEF Run for Education: Certified 5k and Family Fun 1-Mile Color Run, will be Sunday, April 21, 2024 at Wolf River at Kimbrough.

All net proceeds from the “Run for Education,” funds grants for teachers and schools in the Germantown Municipal School District. Plus, in 2024, EVERY registration for any private or public school team, (within Germantown, Tennessee), that has 15 or more participants will generate a $10 donation per registration for that school. Register your team today at: gefrun2024.raceroster.com.

Along with the “Run for Education,” the Germantown Education Foundation is launching two other important fundraisers in 2024, “The Summer Soiree” (Save the Date for July 20) – an elegant fundraising gala, and the community-engaging “Lemonade Stand Day.”

With a new focus on strategic corporate giving and well-defined annual fund giving levels, the GEF aims to align its efforts more closely with the schools’ needs, ensuring that every initiative adds value without redundancy.