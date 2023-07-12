Ross takes the reigns: Mrs. Hallie Ross selected as the next principal of Houston High School

Germantown, Tennessee-Germantown Municipal School District is excited to announce that Mrs. Hallie Ross has been selected as the next principal of Houston High School. Mrs. Ross is an accomplished educator with a strong commitment to fostering excellence in secondary education. With a decade of experience in education, she embarked on her teaching career at Schilling Farms Middle School and later joined the Collierville High School team in 2015. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Spanish from the University of Tennessee at Martin, a Master of Arts in Education from Union University, and a Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from the University of Memphis.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Ross has consistently demonstrated her passion for working with students, leading school activities, and improving academic outcomes. In 2018, she served as the Student Activities Coordinator at Collierville High School, where she spearheaded school-wide events and founded the Freshman Mentor Program, How to Train a Dragon. Mrs. Ross was also an advisor to the Student Government Association and contributed to the development of FMX, the school’s event management software.

Mrs. Ross achieved remarkable success in the role of Student Activities Coordinator, leading to her transition to the position of Assistant Principal at Collierville High School. In this capacity, she effectively oversaw instruction and curriculum, academic scheduling, school counseling, professional development, and communications. She is no doubt one of the Memphis Area’s rising stars in educational leadership.

Mrs. Ross’s experience in Collierville highlights her ability to lead and create positive change within educational institutions. As an Assistant Principal at Collierville High School, she developed and implemented a student-focused schedule that allowed for common planning and built-in intervention programs.

Mrs. Ross also successfully facilitated the transition to a 4×4 block schedule which included; coordinating site visits to exemplary schools, gathering feedback from stakeholders, and providing professional development to optimize instructional time.

As the new principal of Houston High School, Mrs. Ross will bring a dynamic and visionary leadership approach. “Her excellent communication skills and deep understanding of secondary instructional practices make her an ideal fit for this role,” said Superintendent Jason Manuel. “With her natural leadership abilities and a proven track record of driving academic excellence, Mrs. Ross is the perfect candidate to lead Houston High School towards its next chapter.”

Beyond her professional achievements, Mrs. Ross is married to her husband Dustin, and they are proud parents to twins, Swayze and Truett. Additionally, they share their home with two miniature dachshunds, Oscar and Mayer.

Mrs. Ross is no stranger to Houston High School–she is both an alumni and the daughter of former Houston High School principal, John Aitken. “As someone who practically grew up in the HHS Principal’s Office, I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as the principal of Houston High School. My love for Mustang traditions runs deep, and I am eagerly anticipating the exciting possibilities that lie ahead as we use the foundation of excellence to steer our school towards an even brighter future. I feel like I’m coming home,” said Mrs. Hallie Ross.

