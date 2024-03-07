March 9, 2024
Railroad Closure

Beginning on Thursday, March 7, contractors from Norfolk Southern Railroad will be in Germantown to complete multiple crossing repairs which will require some intersections to be closed for a short period of time. The work is dependent on weather and train traffic. The contractors will have temporary traffic control in place. The following railroad crossings will be impacted:

– Thursday, March 7 – Riverdale Road
– Monday, March 11 – Poplar Pike by Southern Avenue
– Tuesday, March 12 – Oak Manor Drive and Forest Hill Irene Road

Motorists are encouraged to choose an alternate route.

