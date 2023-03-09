Proclamation for Honorable Alan Strain Day

Staff Reports

In an official proclamation during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Mayor Mike Palazzolo designated Monday, February 27, 2023 as Alan R. Strain Day.

Strain has been an active volunteer in Germantown and the surrounding community for decades, serving on many boards and organizations, including the Memphis Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, Germantown Baptist Church, Crossroads Baptist Church, Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Houston High School Mock Trial Team.

He also has served as a special judge in both Germantown Municipal Church and the General Sessions Court of Shelby County, Tennessee, Civil Division.

“Mr. Strain has served with unwavering commitment, earning the admiration, esteem and affection of his fellow board and commission volunteers, neighbors and the citizens of Germantown,” Mayor Palazzolo said.

Strain was born in Memphis, where he graduated from Central High School, later earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

He served his country as a First Lieutenant in the Army Reserve and later spent more than 50 years practicing law, counseling both companies and individuals while working at several law firms.

Strain and his family moved to Germantown in 1979. In 1983, he was named an Assistant City Attorney for the City and provided advice and counsel to the Board of Zoning Appeals and other City boards and commissions as needed.

He is the loving husband of Ann, the proud father of Jason (Amanda) and Ryan (Sarah) and the doting grandfather of Louis, Elliott, Patrick, Andrew, Cameron and Landon.