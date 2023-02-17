Your hydraulic system is an invaluable investment that helps keep your business running. If it breaks down, you face costly repairs and frustrating downtime—both of which can seriously hurt your operations. That’s why preventative maintenance is so important for your heavy machinery. Help prevent costly repairs, keep your equipment running smoothly, and preserve workplace safety with these preventative maintenance tips for your hydraulic system.

Inspect Hoses and Tubing

A hydraulic system leak is a major hazard for your workplace. Hydraulic fluid is toxic and can overheat quickly, making it dangerous if it seeps out of your machinery and onto your facility floor. One of the best ways to prevent leaks is to regularly inspect your hoses, tubing, and fittings. Look for worn parts, structural damage, and other indicators that these areas are in danger of leaking fluid.

In addition to routine inspections, make sure you keep a record of when you replace your hydraulic hoses. This will help you keep track of how old your current parts are and when they’re likely to need replacing. Documenting inspections, replacements, and other maintenance tasks is the key to making safe and informed decisions about your hydraulic system.

Oil and Fluid Maintenance

Oil, hydraulic fluid, and other elements play a key role in your equipment’s operation. Low fluid levels can damage equipment parts and lead to excessive wear and tear, so make sure you check fluid levels regularly and top them off as needed.

It’s also important to keep oil and other fluids clean and free of contaminants. Routine flushes remove contaminants and keep your system working at its best. You should also implement and follow best practices—such as cleaning fuel plugs, using clean dipsticks, and avoiding mixing oils—to preserve your fluids and avoid contamination.

Clean or Change Filters

Another preventative maintenance tip for hydraulic systems is to stay on top of filter maintenance. As filters accumulate debris and other pollutants over time, they become less effective at keeping your system clean and efficient. Clean filters regularly and replace them as necessary to ensure they continue to perform the way you need them to.