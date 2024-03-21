Portions of Germantown’s Municipal Park to Close for Upgrades

City of Germantown

By July, Germantown Municipal Park will have a brand new look, making it easier for everyone to enjoy. Beginning Monday, March 18, access to the pavilion will be limited and the playground will be entirely closed. Restrictions are necessary as contractors begin work to remove and replace the current play structures with a more immersive and inclusive playground. The project also includes adding Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant pathways to connect the playground to Municipal Park. The playground improvements create a recreational space with amenities accessible to adults and children of all abilities. Work is expected to be complete by the end of June.

After approximately 60 days, the playground will be transformed. New equipment includes:

Jump-In Points and seating that will provide areas for children to observe and gain confidence in play.

Movement/motion features such as a Sensory Wave Seat – an inclusive spinner with a high-back molded sensory seat with handles, helping children maintain a neutral body position while spinning – and a Sensory Wave Entrance Ramp.

A gently gliding, ramp-accessible Rock N Raft that accommodates children of all abilities and seats six as well as room for a person with a mobility device.

Musical features such as Melody and Harmonic Chimes, which improve confidence, enhance cognitive skill and reduce anxiety.

A Roller Slide for children with sensory-processing issues. The Roller Slide provides a calming sensory experience and can be incorporated into occupational therapy protocol.

A Communication Board, which is a panel that allows everyone to communicate on the playground. Visitors can use the panel to identify the area or activity they want to experience or describe how they are feeling to their peers. It will include a full English alphabet to spell out specific needs.

Shadow Play is an imaginative play activity that allows children to capture the sun’s light and create playful shadows in a rainbow of colors on the ground below.

A variety of Climbers to meet the needs of a variety of users.

The work is funded through a Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) Inclusive Playground and Facilities Grant in the amount of $489,435.80. Out of 21 applicants, Germantown was one of seven entities to receive a grant award from the DIDD. In addition to the DIDD grant, the Germantown Kiwanis Club donated $50,000 to ensure that swings could be incorporated into the park plans. For more information, contact Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Caleb Marcum at (901) 757-7375 or [email protected].