1926-2023

Patricia Page Robbins Halle, 86, died February 4th at her home in Collierville after a long illness.

She was born on November 18, 1936 to the late Guy and Page Robbins of Osceola, Arkansas.

In her younger years, during the 1950’s and 1960’s, she was involved with various charities and organizations that cared for children and their illnesses.

She later lived in Barrington, Illinois and Palm Beach, Florida where she was active in real estate as a Principal Broker in both states.

Patricia was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the National Huguenot Society, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and was a life member of the Society of the Lees of Virginia.

She leaves behind her sons, David Phillip Halle, Jr. (Toni) of Collierville and Philip Guy Halle (Sally) of Memphis: a daughter, Robin Page Halle Baron (Payton), Blair Love Halle Connor (George), and Brooke Lee Halle Burrow (Wes) all of Memphis, Peyton Page Lee Halle of Collierville and Halle Page Fortune or Clermont, Florida; her grandson David Philip Halle III of Collierville; Great-grandchildren Guy Robison Branan, Halle Katherine Branan, Maggie Robbins Connor, Gray Ryan Connor, and her niece, Julia Page Robbins Humble (Paul) and grandnephew Nathaniel James Humble or Germantown, Tennessee.

A debt of gratitude is owed to her caregivers over the past years: Nettie Crawford, Annette McGhee, and Lillie Connor. The family also appreciates the kind care and concern of her physician, Dr. Jonathan English.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Page Robbins Adult Day Care Center, 1961 S. Houston-Levee Road, Collierville, Tennessee 38017 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Canale Funeral Directors has charge.