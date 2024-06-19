Meet Seth Rider, Germantown native and current Olympian

Thomas Sellers, Jr

West10

The Memphis area will have plenty of reasons to tune into the Paris Summer Olympics starting July 26.

For many residents in the 901 area code, the dates of July 30 and August 5 will be marked down to watch the U.S. Triathlon team and Germantown native Seth Rider.

The 27-year-old was named to the U.S. team earning a spot in the Olympic Triathlon competition at the end of July and part of the Triathlon team taking to the course in August.

“It was crazy,” Rider reflected on being informed he made the team. “I was definitely speechless, 100 percent. To accomplish something you’ve been thinking about every day for the last 10 years is a feeling I can’t really describe.

“It just means so much because I worked so hard for it,” he added. “So many people have helped me along the way. I am so glad to be able to do this, especially for all the people who helped me. I was happy, proud and just speechless.”

The boy who attended Dogwood Elementary participated in his first triathlon at the age of 6. Seth followed in the footsteps of his dad Walt, who competed in triathlons in the 1980s and 90s.

Seth’s older brothers Matt and Crockett were role models for Seth as he tackled swimming, cycling and running.

A triathlon is an endurance multisport race consisting of the three sports in various distances (Olympic 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run).

The sport originated in the late 1970s in Southern California as sports clubs and individuals developed the sport. This history has meant that variations of the sport were created and still exist.

“I actually did his first triathlon when he was 6 in Memphis as part of the Iron Kids series just for kids at University of Memphis,” Rider recalled. “Definitely a family sport, I wasn’t pushed into it at all. I just wanted to do it like my older brothers Matt and Crockett.”

After time at Houston Middle and high school, Rider continued his education as a homeschool student to allow time to train.

All the hard work in his studies and sport paid off with Rider currently training in the Pyrenees in France for the Olympics.

As a three-sport athlete in one event, Rider said his least favorite part of the triathlon comes first.

“Swimming is definitely last,” he said with a smile. “It starts the triathlon. I have a few things I run through before I start. We’ll line up on a pontoon. It’s normally 60 of us and you dive in. You have the first buoy which is normally after 300 yards.

“Basically the first 300 yards of the race are arguably one of the most important parts of the race,” Rider continued. “You need to establish a good position.”

Rider has competed on the highest levels against the best like the Pan American Games in 2023 and the Under 23 World Championships twice. He had multiple top 40 finishes.

The second part of the triathlon that has helped Rider be so successful comes next in the race.

“My first love and if I had to quit two and could only continue doing one, it would be definitely cycling — the bike,” he acknowledged. “For me I get so much enjoyment going out on the bike and just exploring whatever area I am in. Even when I am on my offseason break, I am on the bike just relaxing.”

Finally all the participants have to face the run to the finish line.

“Usually you’re in a lot of pain,” Rider declared. “I would love to give you an answer like ‘it feels so amazing. You’re on the run and you see the finish line coming…’ So many of our races end up in a sprint finish fighting with other athletes.

“It’s such a mental battle with you trying to convince yourself to push a little longer vs. the other guys,” Rider added. “Everything in your body is telling you to stop but you’ve just got to overcome it and keep pushing to that line. The final meters of a run you are just trying to convince yourself to get every bit of energy out of your legs.”

Rider said living out his dream on the biggest stage in the world, he will use supporters as extra motivation when he feels tired.

“The support is crazy and I didn’t expect it,” he said. “The amount of people booking tickets that’s why I am working so hard.

“So much training and lowkey getting the work done for the race is extra motivation to do better in the competition,” Rider continued.

Next to the traditional Olympic Marathon, the triathlon might be the toughest event at the Games.

“It’s definitely up there with one of the toughest (sports),” Rider said. “It’s an hour and 45 minute race more or less when you dive in the water. From the first second, you’ve got to go all out. Your body is just screaming at you to stop but you’ve got to keep going. You’ve got 60 other guys who are full of testosterone and adrenaline going all out wanting to win.“

He has suffered a concussion in the swimming, mechanical issues on the bike, crashes on the cycling course and pain while running. Rider said it takes something special to be a triathlete.

“I started when I was 6, so everything I know (about life) I learned in the triathlon,” Rider acknowledged. “It’s what I’ve been doing since I was so young. That is where I learned discipline. Where I learned hard work.

“Discipline is the biggest thing with so many distractions in life,” he concluded. “If you want to be a successful athlete in a sport like the triathlon, you have to be disciplined and know how to say ‘no’ while focusing on your goals.”

Rider will compete in the individual Triathlon on July 30 in Paris. The team relay Triathlon will be held Aug. 5.