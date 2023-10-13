Local youth receives Eagle Scout rank: Fontanilla makes the 86th Eagle Scout from local Troop 48

Staff Report

Judd Fontanilla started Scouting in 2012 at the age of 6-years-old. He came home one night with a Scouting brochure when he was in first grade with a picture of a kid that looked like him. It encouraged him to join Scouting and begin his initial journey as a Tiger, Wolf, Bear and Webelos I with Pack 365. He worked his way through Webelos II and earned the Arrow of Light in 2017 with Pack 457. He then joined Boy Scouts with Troop 87 in 2017, transferred, and was accepted by Troop 48 back in 2022. Eleven adventure-filled years later, his quest to earn the rank of Eagle culminated as the 86th Eagle Scout from Troop 48, chartered by Faith Presbyterian Church.

Judd remembers his first campout as a Boy Scout at Camp Roy C. Manchester in Benton, KY back in 2017, and all the other camping adventures at Fort Pillow, Camp Currier, Kia Kima, Battleship Alabama, and French Camp. He went caving in Cumberland Caverns and explored Crystal Mines, completed a cultural hiking trip around Memphis, TN, and a 25-mile canoeing trip on the Eleven-Point River.

He earned many of his 48 merit badges during summer camps, merit badge colleges and even participated in virtual merit badge classes offered by Chickasaw Council and ascended the Scout ranks by achieving many of his rank requirements through the years. Canoeing, cooking, swimming, climbing, and wilderness survival merit badges were the most memorable experiences. He also earned the World Conservation Award for doing conservation projects.

As a Boy Scout, Judd also served as Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader. He’s done a lot of community service and supported other Eagle Scout Projects. This is how Scouts give back to the community. The most memorable community service projects were building birdhouses during an Earth Day Project at Wolf River Conservancy, cutting up firewood for Camp Currier, teaching about Boy Scouts and survival skills to kids at Kamp Kultura with FILAMemphis, Inc.

Judd’s Eagle Service Project consisted of constructing three picnic tables for Nesbit Park visitors, hikers, runners, or bikers that exit the wooded trails and finish their run, hike, or ride as an area to sit, rest and wait for their friends. He submitted the proposal and coordinated with Bartlett Parks and Recreation. With the help of Troop 48 Scouts, Eagle Scouts from Troop 87 and Troop 457 Scouts and their leaders, he completed and delivered the picnic tables in May 2023.

Judd’s interests include playing guitar and spending time with friends. He also served as Master Councilor for DeMolay Tipton Chapter, volunteering and giving service to other organizations that include FILAMemphis Inc., Memphis Mission of Mercy and FILAMemphis Kabayan.

Judd Fontanilla, of Filipino descent, was born and raised in Memphis, TN. He is the son of Joel and Anne Fontanilla, and brother to Jax.