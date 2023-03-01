Local Student Poets are Published

Staff Report

St. George’s Independent School has recently celebrated the success of two of its students who have had their poetry published in the annual issue of Resilience: Poetry Collection. This is a great achievement for Indie Landers ’29 and Field Norris ’31 who are both recognized for their hard work and creativity. Their works were published by The America Library of Poetry, a national organization that is committed to promoting and showcasing the talents of young writers across the United States.

The America Library of Poetry publishes an annual anthology of poems called Resilience: Poetry Collection. It is a highly competitive program, with less than 20% of the works submitted being selected for publication. The fact that two students from St. George’s Independent School were chosen to have their poems published is a testament to the quality of education and the level of talent that the school nurtures in its students.

Indie Landers and Field Norris have both shown a keen interest in creative writing, and they have honed their skills over the years through various opportunities provided by St. George’s Independent School. Indie Landers, a sixth-grader, has been writing poetry since she was eight years old. She enjoys writing about nature and emotions and is inspired by the works of Maya Angelou and Emily Dickinson. Field Norris, a fourth-grader, has always loved writing and has been writing poetry since he was five years old. He loves to write about nature and animals and is inspired by the works of Robert Frost and William Wordsworth.

The poems of Indie and Field that were chosen for publication are a testament to their creative abilities. Indie’s poem, titled “The Evergreen Tree,” is a beautiful portrayal of nature’s resilience. It is a reflection on the constant cycle of growth and decay that takes place in nature, and how the evergreen tree is a symbol of hope and renewal. Field’s poem, titled “The Squirrel,” is a delightful portrayal of the playful antics of a squirrel in the wild. It is a celebration of the wonders of nature and a reminder of the joy that can be found in the simple things in life.

The publication of their works has brought great joy and pride to their families, as well as to the school. The students’ achievement reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing creativity and talent. The St. George’s Independent School provides a nurturing and supportive environment where students are encouraged to pursue their passions and interests.

The school offers a variety of programs and opportunities for students to develop their creative abilities, including creative writing workshops, poetry slams, and literary magazines. The school also offers a range of extracurricular activities, including drama, music, and art, which provide students with an opportunity to explore their interests and passions.

The success of Indie Landers and Field Norris is not only a testament to their talent, but it is also an inspiration to their fellow students. It serves as a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and passion, anything is possible. The school is proud of its students and is committed to continuing to provide them with the tools and opportunities they need to achieve their dreams.

The St. George’s Independent School community is celebrating the success of Indie Landers and Field Norris and is looking forward to seeing what the future holds for these young poets. Their work has already brought joy and inspiration to many, and their talent promises to continue to inspire and amaze in the years to come. The school congratulates the students on their achievement and thanks The America Library of Poetry for providing this opportunity for young writers across the country.