Local initiative to honor first responders for Valentine’s Day

Staff Report

PICTURED: GMSD Librarian Jennifer Mock poses with gift bags given in 2022.

Each gift bag will contain a special Valentine’s Day message and various treats.

Donations help make this outpouring of support for the First Responders possible.



A local group of volunteers is working hard to honor local police officers, dispatchers, firefighters, and EMTs through the “Adopt A Germantown First Responder” initiative. The event is a way for the community to show their appreciation for the hardworking first responders who serve Germantown. The goal behind the initiative is to present Valentine gift bags to all 236 Germantown first responders for Valentine’s Day.

The program is asking for donations to help cover the cost of the gifts. Individuals and families can adopt an officer with a donation of $20 to be used to purchase items to fill the gift bags. Businesses can also contribute by donating small items, coupons or gift certificates to be included in the bags. In the past, donated items have included bundt cakes, homemade candies, coupons to local restaurants, discounted services from photographers and more. In addition, each bag includes hand-written notes of love, support and encouragement from students at Forest Hill Elementary School.

For more information or to make a donation, contact Jennifer Mock at [email protected] She accepts Venmo or Paypal. Checks should be payable to Jennifer Mock with “Adopt a Cop” in the memo. Donations may be mailed or or dropped off at Forest Hill Elementary School, 3368 Forest Hill Irene Road, Germantown, TN 38139. Please include “Attn. Jennifer Mock” on the envelope. Jennifer’s goal is to have all monetary donations collected by February 1 and all donated items collected by February 10, in order to have bags ready to deliver by Valentine’s Day.

Mock and her colleagues, students, parents, and volunteers from the community are working hard to make sure that this year’s event is a success. The Adopt a Germantown First Responder program is a way for the community to show their support and appreciation for the local first responders who work hard to keep Germantown safe. The gift bags are a small token of appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the first responders.