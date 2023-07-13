Depression, like all mental health disorders, affects the way you see yourself and your circumstances. It paints a negative view of yourself that exacerbates your symptoms and makes you feel as if nothing matters, and your future is hopeless—which couldn’t be further from the truth. However, seeing through depression’s lies isn’t always easy.

Understanding where these negative and inaccurate feelings are coming from can help you understand your depression and take steps toward a healthier outlook on life. Discover some of the most common lies your depression tells you—and why you shouldn’t listen to them—in this guide.

“You Don’t Need Help”

Many with depression don’t realize they have depression. They don’t realize or don’t believe that they have an actual disorder. Depression tells you that your problems aren’t significant and that you should be able to pull yourself up on your own. If you can’t, it’s your fault.

The truth, however, is that depression is an illness. Saying you don’t need treatment for it is like saying you don’t need a cast for your broken leg. You do. Moreover, you need an orthopedist to set the bone properly and make sure it heals correctly.

In that same vein, you need clinical intervention from a licensed psychologist to help your depression through evidence-based therapies. With professional treatment, you can heal from the symptoms and challenges of your depression and live a brighter, happier, healthier life.

“You Don’t Need or Deserve Other People”

Depression isolates people, and isolation makes the symptoms of depression worse. Depression might impact your self-esteem, tell you that you don’t matter to people, or convince you that you’re safer or more comfortable alone. All these things can cause you to pull away from family and friends, which cuts you off from your loved ones and the support they offer.

Connection isn’t always easy—especially when you’re dealing with depression or other mental health disorders. However, putting effort into relationships helps you strengthen them and create a support system that will help you through the challenges that your depression throws at you.

“Depression Lasts Forever”

One of the biggest lies depression tells you is that there is no way out. You might feel like things will be this bad forever. It’s hard to see a brighter future or to look back at better times and believe things will be that way again. But they will; low periods are only temporary.

Seeking support from loved ones and treatment from a mental health professional can help you reach those better times again. Moreover, proper treatment and support can help you build mental and emotional resilience that will help get you through the worst parts of your depression.

