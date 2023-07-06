Introducing Sycamore Ridge: A Truly Special Retirement Community

Imagine a place where retirement living is not just comfortable, but extraordinary. Get ready to embrace a new chapter of your life, because something truly special is coming to Collierville, TN. Sycamore Ridge, an affordable all-inclusive independent living retirement community, is under construction and scheduled to open its doors at the end of this year. This remarkable community is already creating a buzz among the locals, receiving rave reviews from online neighborhood chat sites, the local senior community, and future residents who have already secured their apartments.

What sets Sycamore Ridge apart from the rest? First and foremost, it’s the freedom from burdensome financial commitments. Say goodbye to expensive buy-in fees and long-term leases. At Sycamore Ridge, you’ll enjoy a straightforward month-to-month rental agreement, providing you with the flexibility you deserve. With a variety of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments available, you can choose the size that suits your needs. Prices are tailored to each apartment’s size, and here’s the best part: all utilities, cable TV, Wi-Fi, weekly housekeeping, linen service, local transportation, and three delicious chef-prepared meals a day are included in the monthly rent.

Prepare to be captivated by the splendor of Sycamore Ridge. Every inch of this community is adorned with the newest and most impressive amenities, ensuring that every day feels like a luxury retreat. Delve into a world of entertainment in the state-of-the-art movie theater, stay active and energized in the fitness center, lose yourself in the pages of a book in the library, find solace in the chapel, accomplish your tasks in the convenient business center, and treat yourself to a fresh new look at the beauty/barber shop. Engage in friendly competition at the billiards and card tables, or step outside to discover a realm of outdoor entertainment. From the outside kitchen, TV, and barbecue area to the inviting fire-pit and raised garden beds, there’s no shortage of exciting activities for both residents and visitors of all ages. You can even challenge your loved ones to a game of horseshoes in the dedicated pit. Sycamore Ridge guarantees a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle, bursting with endless possibilities.

But it’s the people who truly make Sycamore Ridge shine. At the heart of this community are two sets of caring and attentive live-in managers. With warm smiles and genuine compassion, they go above and beyond to ensure that each resident feels like a cherished member of the family. From pouring coffee and tea at every meal to taking the time to get to know each resident personally, these exceptional individuals create a nurturing environment that fosters a sense of belonging and companionship. They are the pillars of Sycamore Ridge, dedicated to making your experience here truly exceptional.

Sycamore Ridge goes beyond conventional retirement living. It offers a unique ability for residents to access independent external home care agencies onsite. Those agencies provide a range of tools, devices, and other support so they can help residents maintain their independence and wellbeing and live in the community for a very long time.

Nestled in a serene and picturesque park-like setting, Sycamore Ridge offers tranquility and natural beauty. Yet, it’s just minutes away from popular shops, restaurants, churches, and medical centers, ensuring that you have easy access to all the conveniences you need. Collierville, rated as one of the best places to live in Tennessee, welcomes you to become part of this vibrant, safe, healthy, and active community.

Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of this incredible opportunity. Sycamore Ridge is filling up quickly, and early reservations are already being taken. Secure your apartment today with a completely refundable deposit to ensure the best selection. Visit Cynthia Giubardo at the information office located at 356 New Byhalia Road, Suite 3, Collierville, TN 38017. Please note that appointments are necessary due to high demand. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 901-445-8045.

Get ready for something truly special – Sycamore Ridge awaits your arrival.