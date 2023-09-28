In the spotlight:Thompson celebrating 50 years with Fire Department

Germantown Fire Department

We would like to take a moment to spotlight an outstanding accomplishment of one of our Members who has been with the Germantown Fire Department for 50 years.

Captain Howard “Jelly” Thompson began his career with the Germantown Fire Department on September 15, 1973. He was a member of the High School Program which was a group of high school students who would leave school whenever there was a fire. They were known as Filthy Phil’s Fearless Firefighting Fanatics and were paid $1 per call that they made. Captain Thompson worked his way up through the ranks. He became a Night Driver, Driver, Lead Firefighter, Lieutenant and in 1997 he was promoted to his current position as the Technical Services and Safety Officer (TSSO). He holds certifications as Hazardous Materials Technician, Fire Instructor, Fire Officer, Safety Officer, Fire Extinguisher Specialist and in 2012 graduated Magna Cum Laude from Columbia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science Degree – Fire Science.

In his position as TSSO he is responsible for the repair and maintenance of the Fire Department’s SCBAs, Turnouts, Radios, Fire Extinguishers as well as anything that is broken around the stations. He also repairs and maintains the City’s 15 Civil Defense (Tornado) Sirens. He is also a HAM Radio Technician and teaches those classes in the community.

In addition to his TSSO duties, Captain Thompson also serves as a member of Tennessee Task Force One and has been deployed numerous times as a Communications Unit Leader. Some of the disasters he has deployed to include; Hurricanes Katrina, Frances, Ivan, Harvey, Michael, Gustav and Ike. He also serves as an adjunct instructor for FEMA and travels around the country teaching classes in GPS, Land Navigation and Communication.

Congratulations Jelly on 50 Years of Service! We are so grateful to have you as a part of our team.