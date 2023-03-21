There’s nothing better than getting home and relaxing in the tub. Whether you need peace and quiet or a place to destress, you deserve a spa-like experience in your home. If you’re wondering how to enhance your level of relaxation, you can do so by adding a few decorative and functional elements to your restroom. Here are a few ideas to make your bathroom feel like a spa.

Great Creative With Shelving

The bathroom is your sanctuary, and it’s a place of privacy. Bathrooms are also one of the smallest spaces in your house, so you should aim to reduce visual clutter. Having cluttered countertops and cabinets will take away from the decorative elements. Get creative with shelving by adding baskets and seamless storage to hide away your items.

Consider Adding a Few Plants

When you walk into a spa, you typically see different types of plants and flowers around. That’s because plants give wellness qualities to spaces. Indoor gardening can reduce stress and improve your indoor air quality—perfect for creating a spa atmosphere.

Add a Light Dimmer

Another way to make your bathroom feel like a spa is by installing a light dimmer. Instead of burning through candles, you can set the mood by dimming the lights. If you can’t make remodeling changes, switch your regular bulbs out for a dimmer light. This will help you have a spa experience at any time.

Upgrade Your Shower Head

Do you have an old, outdated showerhead? Replace the rusty shower head with something more modern and therapeutic, like a handheld or rainfall shower head. Many different types of shower heads fit any preference or setting, so explore the various kinds available before settling. Changing out your old showerhead can update your entire showering experience. Installing a full shower system or switching to an LED shower head will bring luxuriousness to your bathroom.

