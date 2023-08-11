How To Choose Eco-Friendly Decking for Your Home

Sustainability is a concept that’s of the utmost importance today. That’s because we’re currently at a crossroads. Given climate change and the extent of land and water pollution, we must understand how we can preserve our environment and, by extension, ourselves and our children. Luckily, embracing a sustainable lifestyle is possible and relatively easy to commit to.

You can start small by recycling and riding the bus or biking to work, but did you know you could also choose sustainable options for your greatest housing investments? Learn how to choose eco-friendly decking options for your home here.

Choose Eco-Friendly Deck Designs

When you’re thinking of hiring pros to install a deck, you have lots of choices ahead of you. First, you must choose the right deck color and house combinations. This ensures that your deck is perfect aesthetically for your home. After you pick a color, it’s time to determine how you’ll make your deck as eco-friendly as possible.

The first thing you should consider is location. Ensure the location fully utilizes your backyard’s assets and gives you natural shade from existing buildings or shade. After you find this, choose low-impact building methods to preserve your immediate environment with little disturbance. For instance, you can use helical piers that don’t require too much excavation to set up.

Go for Sustainable Deck Materials

After scouting the right location and asking about building methods that won’t destroy your flora or fauna, the next bullet point on our list is choosing a sustainable decking option. For a long time, people installed decks using wood. However, eco-friendly options abound today.

Composite decking is an excellent choice. Composite decking combines wood fiber and recycled plastic. This promotes more efficient use of natural resources and makes your deck look completely natural. The plastic aspect of the deck is also excellent. It’s low maintenance, has longevity, and is strong. This is a great way to choose an eco-friendly deck for your home.

Make Sure Deck Lighting Is Energy Efficient

We all love enjoying our deck on a long summer night. It’s both romantic and a perfect opportunity to host parties and family gatherings. That said, you can even make your lighting sustainable for your deck. You could choose to use solar lighting. Additionally, get a storage battery. It doesn’t matter whether it’s cloudy or clear, day or night, in your location. It’s a wonderful way to use free energy. If you take these steps to heart, you’ll be well on your way to choosing a sustainable decking option.