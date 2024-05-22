May 23, 2024
Facebook
  • Home
  • >
  • Featured
  • >
  • Houston High Mustang Theatre headed back to the Orpheum stage

Houston High Mustang Theatre headed back to the Orpheum stage

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on email

Urinetown earns Five High School Musical Theater Award nominations

Germantown  Municipal
School District

Houston High Mustang Theatre is headed back to the Orpheum stage after their award-winning performance of Chicago with five High School Musical Theater Award nominations for Urinetown. GMSD

The Houston High Mustang Theatre is headed back to the Orpheum stage to perform this May at the High School Musical Theater Awards as a nominee for Outstanding Overall Production.

Houston High Theatre has dazzled the stage once again, securing a series of impressive nominations and wins at the High School Musical Theater Awards. 

This is the second consecutive year they’ve been nominated for the prestigious Best Overall Production award. The awards are akin to Broadway’s Tony’s, with individual winners advancing to the national Musical Theater Awards in New York City. What’s more, the Best Production Nominees are invited to perform on the Orpheum Stage–which is on many young performer’s bucket list!

 In addition to their Best Overall Production nomination, Houston High Theatre has earned several other accolades, including:

• Student Orchestra
• Hair and Makeup
• Playbill
• Poster Design

editorrole

editorrole

Related Posts

Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook

Editor's Pick

© Copyright 2024 

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram