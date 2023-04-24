There’s a certain satisfaction that comes from doing a job yourself, especially with home renovations. However, there are some tasks where it may be a good idea to bring in a professional and reduce the risk to your home or personal safety. If you’re interested in doing some electrical work, here are some home upgrades where you should hire an electrician to take care of them for you.

Installing New Outlets

Nobody likes it when you can’t plug in your phone near where you sit in the living room. Maybe your kitchen or bathroom could benefit from having an extra outlet. If you have any interest in installing new electrical outlets in your home, you should bring in an electrician. They can install it, connect it to your electrical system, and ensure everything is in working order. Many modern outlets come with two three-prong outlets and may even include a USB port or two to help you charge your phone or tablet.

Getting Copper Wiring

Many homes use aluminum wiring in the walls because it’s a more cost-effective option when building a house. While this style of wiring is fine, you may eventually want to upgrade to something a little more stable and long lasting. There are several benefits of replacing aluminum wiring with copper, but it can be a labor-intensive task. To avoid damaging your walls and wiring, this is a job you should definitely leave to a professional.

Upgrading Electrical Panels

One of the most significant home upgrades where you should hire an electrician is when you need to replace your electrical panels. Most homeowners update panels every 20 to 30 years, and depending on the age of your home, it may be time to take care of that. If you notice flickering lights or appliances not working as well as they should, you may need new panels that can handle the power your home needs. Installing new panels is a complicated project and one that a licensed electrician can definitely take care of for you.