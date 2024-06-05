HMS Vinson Family Hosts Rylee’s Run 5K and Soccer Tournament

Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD)

For the Vinson family, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will always have a special place in their heart. Rylee Vinson was born in 2007, at seven and a half weeks premature, after spending 8 days in the NICU, she passed away. Her little sister Kayden Vinson came along, and at only 8 months old, she developed epilepsy. Kayden’s family began this fundraiser in honor of Rylee, and to help kids like her at Le Bonheur. Her dad says, “We got to see a lot of families at Le Bonheur going through similar situations, sometimes even worse, and we wanted to help them in any way we could.”

The idea for RIBS 7v7 Adult Soccer Tournament came about after some discussion with friends and family, and once Kayden came along, the Rylee’s Run 5K was added. This fundraiser in Rylee and Kayden’s honor has been a huge community and LeBonheur booster! Rylee and Kayden’s mom says, “With Kayden battling epilepsy, we donate to LeBonheur’s Neuroscience Institute and also donate to the NICU after Rylee lost her battle with complications of premature birth in 2007. Since our inception in 2009, we have raised over $310,000.”

The day is filled with a fun, family environment with bounce houses, face painting, and so much more. The 5K takes place Saturday, June 8th at 6:00pm at Mike Rose Soccer Complex, with the final lap taking place in the stadium. Afterwards, everyone can gather to enjoy Venice Kitchen pasta and DoubleTree cookies – with tons of other snacks and drinks to enjoy as well! There is a big post-race party in the stadium pavilion.

To register for this incredible fundraiser, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2024/77864/rylees-runwalk-5k. Use the discount code “GMSD” for $2 off!

GMSD is so thankful for the Vinson family, and the incredible effort and dedication they put towards Le Bonheur and community support. To learn more about the Vinson family, watch their full story here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poBYphJTcHo&t=3s. Be sure to join Kayden and her parents as they host the Rylee’s Run 5K and RIBS soccer tournament this summer!