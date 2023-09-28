High School Students Invitedto Participate in Battle of the Brains

Germantown Education Commission

The Germantown Education Commission is proud to announce that the Battle of the Brains will again provide a competitive playing field for groups of students interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). All students from Germantown High School and Houston High School, regardless of residency, are eligible to participate. High school students who live in Germantown but attend a school outside the City or who participate in home school may also compete.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Houston High School. During the competition, students present their methodology and findings to university professors, chosen for their expertise in the project field. Winners receive substantial cash prizes with members of the first place team receiving $300 each. Registration forms and details are available online at Germantown-TN.gov/BattleoftheBrains. Space is limited. Applications and abstracts may be submitted at any time, but must be received by the October 23 deadline.

The Battle of the Brains was developed in 2009 by the Germantown Education Commission as a way to revive and nurture interest and celebrate student achievement in STEM subjects. In addition to generous cash prizes, members of the winning team have their names added to the coveted Einstein Trophy, donated by the Dr. Dino Palazzolo family.

Interested students may contact Stacey Ewell, Education Commission staff liaison, at [email protected] or (901) 751-7559.