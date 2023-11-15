Destinations such as Hollister Hills in California and Whipsaw Trail in south-central British Columbia are popular off-roading spots that are well worth visiting for any enthusiast. However, these locations often buzz with activity, making them crowded and less serene for adventure-seekers. But don’t let this deter you from your love of off-roading. Read on to discover three hidden-gem off-roading destinations in North America that you should visit!

Southern Utah

Southern Utah’s unique landscape makes it an ideal spot for off-roading activities. The region’s red rock formations, sand dunes, and rugged terrain provide an exciting, challenging environment for off-roading enthusiasts. The varying topography offers many trails suitable for all skill levels, making it an attractive destination for beginners and experienced riders. Plus, it’s just north of Arizona, which is also home to some of the best off-roading in the world. But importantly, the crowds of UTVs and Jeeps are significantly smaller on the southern Utah trails than in the Arizona spots.

Spots To Try

Sand Hollow State Park should be at the top of your list. This park features expansive sand dunes and intricate trail systems perfect for off-roading. Another hidden gem is Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, which offers unique off-roading experiences on its shifting sand dunes. Finally, explore the many ATV rental options in Hurricane, Utah, where you can discover some lesser-known overlanding destinations!

Northern Oklahoma

Northern Oklahoma’s landscape is a paradise for off-roading enthusiasts. The region boasts a diverse terrain, which ranges from rolling prairies and dense forests to challenging hills and serene lakes. This mixture of landscapes offers various trails that cater to different off-roading tastes. Natural obstacles such as rocky terrain and water crossings add extra layers of excitement to the adventure. The area’s vast spaces and less-crowded trails make it an ideal location for people seeking a serene yet thrilling off-road experience.

Spots To Try

Applegate Cove Campground, located near Sallisaw, provides a variety of trails that wind through dense woods. Just northwest of Oklahoma City is Little Sahara State Park, famous for its endless sand dunes. Finally, head over to the Kiamichi Mountains and explore the numerous off-road trails there. These hidden routes provide unique off-roading experiences away from the crowds.

Baja California

Baja California is a haven for off-roading enthusiasts. The region offers a range of terrains, from golden sandy beaches to rugged mountain ranges, making it a perfect location for off-roading activities. Its remote nature adds to the thrill of exploration and adventure, with each journey offering a chance to traverse uncharted territories.

Spots To Try

The most famous locations in Baja California include the Baja 1000 course, the San Felipe-Agua Caliente loop, and various trails around Sierra de San Pedro Mártir National Park. The crowds aren’t too overwhelming at these spots, but there are many other hidden gems worth exploring! Consider checking out the many coastal trails near Camalú, San Jacinto, or San Felipe.

North America is a treasure trove of off-roading opportunities, with southern Utah, northern Oklahoma, and Baja California offering some of the most exciting trails. Continue to discover various hidden-gem off-roading destinations throughout North America as you master your skills as a side-by-side driver!