Half a Century of Giving

City of Germantown

Germantown resident Paul Turner has made so many significant contributions to the City that City of Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo proclaimed Wednesday, October 4, 2023, as Paul Walter Turner Day.

Turner moved to Germantown with his family in 1973 and donated 17 feet of frontage to the City when he developed his family’s home. He got actively involved in his neighborhood, serving as vice president of Enclave Estates for five years. In the local business community, Turner worked in residential real estate and opened the first Century 21 franchise in West Tennessee.

He also jumped in and volunteered his time and talents to the City. Turner was integral in the City’s Bicentennial Celebration. He also served as chairman of the Germantown Chamber of Commerce and later took on the role of director, doubling the organization’s membership.

But his civic service didn’t stop there.

“He served as the chairman for Germantown Community Theatre in order to support his love for theater and the arts,” Palazzolo stated in the proclamation. “Additionally, during Paul’s tenure as chairman of the Parks Commission, Cameron Brown Park was designed.”

Turner and his wife, Carol, have been married for 50 years. They have four sons, Paul Turner II, Patrick Turner, Chuck Brownlee and Leon Brownlee. They are also the proud grandparents of 12 grandchildren.

“Paul Turner is the perfect example of an engaged resident who loves his community and gives back to sustain its high quality of life,” Palazzolo said. “He cares not only about the current state of the City, but also about ensuring that it’s a wonderful place for future generations.”