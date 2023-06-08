Groovin’ and Grillin’ Returns

City of Germantown

The highly anticipated Parks and Recreation summer concert series, Groovin’ and Grillin’, is back with a star-studded line-up!

This year’s concert series, sponsored by the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce, kicks-off Tuesday, June 6, with one of Memphis’ most popular bands, the Soul Shockers.

The series also features live music from Almost Famous on June 13, and Elmo and The Shades on June 20. The Germantown Parks and Rec staff will be grillin’ up their world famous hamburgers and hotdogs for purchase. Bring your friends and family and get ready to groove in Municipal Park! Food service begins at 6 p.m. and live music at 6:30 p.m.