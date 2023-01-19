GMSD announces Principal, Supervisor of Year with a surprise

By Graham Sweeney

Germantown Municipal School Board Superintendent Jason Manuel congratulates Houston Middle School Principal Shamira Davis on being named Principal of the Year.



Germantown Middle School’s Shamira Davis has been named Principal of the Year and Karen Dodd of Student Services being named Supervisor of the Year.

Davis, who has been serving as the principal of Houston Middle School for the past two years, has been recognized for her exceptional leadership and dedication to the students and staff. She has been instrumental in creating a positive and inclusive school culture, and her efforts have led to significant improvements in student opportunities and engagement.

“Mrs. Davis has navigated changes to her school facility with grace and creativity in her second year as Principal. Her innovative approach to scheduling puts students first and has expanded both course offerings and opportunities for students. She’s also invested in her parent community by hosting conversational coffee chats , attending sporting events, and student performances,” said Superintendent Jason Manuel.

Karen Dodd of Student Services has been recognized for her outstanding work in supporting the needs of students and families. Her dedication to providing comprehensive and compassionate services has been an asset to the school community, and she has been instrumental in creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all students. New this year, Mrs. Dodd has also begun leading our veteran assistant principals in professional development that includes shadowing experiences with principals in neighboring districts.

“Mrs. Dodd continues to think of new ways to support our students and staff. I am extremely proud of the work she did on making student attendance magnets for each school and for creating our inaugural Empower Cohort of Assistant Principals,” said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Chauncey Bland.

Both Davis and Dodd have made significant contributions to the school community and their recognition is well-deserved. The school community is grateful for their leadership and looks forward to their continued contributions in the future.

The school board, faculty and staff members of Germantown Municipal School District would like to extend their congratulations and gratitude to both Shamira Davis and Karen Dodd for their outstanding service and leadership. This is an excellent example of how hard work, dedication and compassion can make a real difference in the lives of students and their families.