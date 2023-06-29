Germantown’s Fourth of July Activities and Road Closures

City of Germantown

You don’t want to miss out on any of the star-spangled fun during Germantown’s Fireworks Extravaganza!

Celebrate our nation’s birthday with live entertainment, crafts, refreshments and not to mention – a spectacular fireworks display. Germantown’s Fireworks Extravaganza will be held on Tuesday, July 4, at Municipal Park, 1900 South Germantown Road. A performance from the Even Odds band, crafts and concessions will begin at 5 p.m. The Memphis Wind Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. and the grand finale fireworks show will start at 9:10 pm.

Please note that several roads will be closed in connection with the Fourth of July activities at Municipal Park. On Tuesday, July 4, Exeter Road, from Farmington Boulevard to Neshoba Road, will close at 2 p.m.; Farmington Boulevard, from Germantown Road to Exeter Road, will close at 5 p.m.; Neshoba Road, between Germantown Road and Boulinwood Lane, will close at 5 p.m. for vehicle traffic and 8:30 p.m. to pedestrian traffic. Please note that Neshoba and Exeter Roads may be closed up to an hour after the event has concluded.

Stay up-to-date with event information by checking the City of Germantown’s website, by following us on social media or by joining the Fireworks Extravaganza Facebook event page. In the event of inclement weather, you can also call (901) 751-5669 for event status.