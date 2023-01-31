Germantown Municipal Schools closed Tuesday

The Germantown Municipal School District has cancelled school tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31st, due to potential icy road conditions.

All after school activities scheduled for this evening, Monday, January 30th, will proceed as scheduled.

Plans for after school activities for Tuesday, January 31st, will be announced at a later time.

We hope our students, families, and staff stay safe and warm during this winter weather.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/germantownmunicipalschooldistrict.