Germantown Municipal School District recognizes educators

Germantown Municipal School District

Ethan Constant

Supervisor of the Year

Ethan Constant, recognized as Supervisor of the Year, is an educational leader and CTE & High School Instructional Supervisor, known for his significant contributions to curriculum development, CTE programming, and professional growth initiatives, leading to advancements in student readiness, teacher development, and securing substantial grants for innovative projects.

Ethan Constant is an educational leader with a robust background in teaching and administration. With a BSE in Mathematics and an MSE in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University, Ethan has been instrumental in the Germantown Municipal School District’s success. He has made significant contributions to curriculum development, CTE programming, and professional growth initiatives. His work as an Instructional Supervisor since 2018 has led to considerable advancements in student readiness and teacher development, earning him recognition, statewide, as an advocate for academic excellence and innovation. Ethan currently serves on several state committees, as the Vice President of the West TN Directors of CTE, the West TN Workforce Collaborative, and was named as the 2021 West TN Pioneer Award Winner for the TDCTE.

Notably, Ethan led the development of both academic and Career & Technical Education (CTE) initiatives. He spearheaded the creation of the Secondary Grading Manual and implemented district-wide training to improve Algebra I outcomes. He has been pivotal in expanding early post-secondary opportunities and pathways to graduation, enhancing the district’s CTE programs with new industry certifications, and securing significant grants to innovate school models. Last year, his work garnered the district $2 million in grants towards CTE projects. He’s overseen projects such as the renovations of the Mechatronics and STEM labs, the Houston High Business Center and the soon-to-be Aviation Lab. At the middle school level, he’s used grant funds to institute the nationally recognized Woz Ed STEM curriculum.

His leadership in building comprehensive college and career guidance has also been instrumental in elevating the district’s programs. Working with our school counselors and CTE teachers, Ethan has helped to establish a framework for students discovering and developing career-related talents and skills beginning in elementary school–ensuring a cohesive pipeline into middle school and high school. Elementary students will surely remember their Junior Achievement Biztown visits, in which they have a job for a day or participate in Naviance career interest inventories and activities at the middle school level. By the time they get to high school, they will be able to actively participate in those interests through hands-on internships or clinical experiences. His many contributions to the college and career pathway plan will resonate with our students.

Ashley Brasfield

GMSD Principal of the Year

Ashley Brasfield, is celebrated for her 19-year distinguished career marked by achievements as a teacher and administrator, fostering a warm and family-centric educational environment, promoting professional development, and spearheading initiatives, such as replacing cafeteria tables to enhance student conversation and inclusiveness.

Ashley Brasfield has served as the well-respected Principal of Farmington Elementary School since 2019. Her tenure has been marked by fostering trust and community, optimizing instructional schedules, and championing effective educational curricula. Ashley’s efforts have established a warm and family-centric educational environment that balances students’ well-being and academic excellence. Weekly, you will find Ashley learning and discussing alongside FES teachers during their weekly PLCs. Being a part of each grade-level’s PLC allows Ashley to know by name students strengths and challenges. Weekly, she demonstrates a growth-mindset by protecting the time she spends in PLCs, not just as a leader but also as a learner.

Her tagline, “We love you here at Farmington,” is more than a catch-phrase, it’s a personal mantra.

Ashley’s resume reflects a distinguished 19-year career marked by several achievements and awards as a teacher, a teacher leader, a student services coordinator, an assistant principal, and finally as the principal of Farmington Elementary School. While serving as a teacher, Ashley was appointed as a Master Teacher and achieved the Level 5 LOE designation. Her excellence in teaching and leadership was acknowledged with a PTA Lifetime Achievement Award, and she was celebrated as the Grizzlies Educator of the Month.

She has been a mentor for teachers aspiring to become administrators through the Memphis Learning Centered Leadership Scholars Program and the TASL Academy APA 15W. She was also recognized as a Student of the, competitive entry, Memphis Learning Centered Leadership Scholars Program, highlighting her commitment to professional development. As leader of the school, those traditions of professional development continue.

Ashley is Farmington’s number one cheerleader and consistently seeks to nurture a culture of kindness and excellence, and a sense of family. Recently, she spearheaded an initiative to replace all the traditional cafeteria tables with round family-style tables to promote student conversation and inclusiveness. Working alongside the PTO, she was able to secure over $70,000 in donations towards the cause.

Whether it is greeting students as they enter the building each morning, stopping by classrooms to celebrate with students, being the first to jump into the dunk tank or inflatable sumo costume, or making sure the halls are decorated for holidays or special occasions, Ashley’s motivation is to do all that she can to make sure that teachers, students, and families know they are loved at Farmington.

Anna Brignole

GMSD Teacher of the Year Grades PreK-4

Anna Brignole, a highly accomplished 4th-grade math teacher at Farmington Elementary with almost 20 years of experience, is renowned for her outstanding math teaching results, emotional support for students, and has been honored with the National Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Anna Brignole is an amazing 4th-grade math teacher who has been teaching for almost 20 years. She started her teaching career at Drummonds Elementary in Tipton County and then taught at Southwind Elementary. Today, Anna helps students learn and grow at Farmington Elementary School.

Anna believes in the power of self-efficacy. She understands how having students set goals and reflect on their learning progress empowers them as learners. Anna’s students consistently demonstrate a high-level of proficiency due to Anna’s instruction and guidance. Anna’s classroom is always open to fellow teachers. Teachers across the district have visited Anna’s classroom to observe how she provides immediate feedback and small group instruction as needed.

Anna believes it’s important to look at how students feel about their own learning, not just their test scores or grades. She’s widely known for getting the best results in teaching math, way above the average for most teachers. Anna also focuses on making sure teachers at Farmington Elementary work together to help students do better, especially in math. She’s a mom to three girls who all attend or have attended Farmington, so she knows a lot about what students learn from kindergarten to fifth grade.

In addition to being recognized at the school and district level, Anna has also received national recognition. She received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, one of the highest honors a math teacher can achieve. Anna’s strong understanding of our standards and mathematical principles have provided invaluable input as we recently went through a math adoption cycle.

Anna believes that teaching and encouraging students is how she is making a positive impact on our community. Based on what former parents and students have to say about Anna, it is evident she is making a difference one child at a time.

Elizabeth Hume

GMSD Teacher of the Year Grades 5-8

Elizabeth Hume, named GMSD Teacher of the Year for Grades 5-8, is a passionate 6th-grade social studies teacher at Houston Middle School for 27 years, known for making history exciting through creative teaching methods and community involvement.

Elizabeth Hume, a dedicated 6th-grade social studies teacher at Houston Middle School since 2014, is known for making social studies exciting. In fact, she’s been doing so for 27 years! Elizabeth uses high-interest music and videos in her classes, often changing the lyrics of popular songs to fit what they’re learning about different ancient civilizations. Her students love these songs and remember them years later. She also gets her students to do fun group projects, like acting out TV interviews with Egyptian pharaohs or making newspapers about ancient Greece​.

In her classes, Elizabeth uses a teaching activity called “hexagonal thinking” where students link together different historical terms and explain their thoughts. This helps her see how well they understand the material and where they might be confused​. As a leader on her teaching team, she works with other teachers to look at how students are doing and plan out extra help or more challenging work for them​.

Elizabeth doesn’t just teach in the classroom, her work extends much beyond the typical school day. She started the Days of Diversity program, a week-long event in May that celebrates the different cultures of students and staff with a parade, decorations, and a special event called Taste of Diversity, where families share food and traditions from their cultures. It’s a big hit and makes students from all over the world feel celebrated.

She’s also involved in lots of school activities. Elizabeth runs a food cart to raise money for the school at sporting events, is a regular fixture in the stands and in the audience for her students, and helps out with community service projects like “Feed the Frontline” or organizing students for the Germantown Holiday Parade​.

Elizabeth loves taking her students beyond the classroom. She’s journeyed with students on trips to places like Pompeii and Rome to see the sites they study about. She even created a special elective class called History 901, where students learn about local history and go on field trips around Memphis​. Her way of teaching and being involved in the community shows how much she cares about her students and helping them learn both inside and outside of school. The community has also recognized her many efforts. Elizabeth has been awarded both the PTA Lifetime Achievement Award and the S.T.A.R. of Excellence Award from her schools’ supporting parent organizations.

Jerica Ross

GMSD Teacher of the Year Grades 9-12

Jerica Ross, recognized as GMSD Teacher of the Year for Grades 9-12, is a dedicated math educator at Houston High School, showcasing exceptional teaching skills in AP Calculus AB and Algebra II, leading to outstanding student achievements in state tests and AP exams, while actively contributing to school activities and demonstrating a commitment to student success.

Jerica Ross, a dedicated educator with a passion for mathematics, joined Houston High School in 2019. Her teaching journey began at Cordova High School, where she taught Math and Science. She later taught at Ridgeway and White Station High Schools, focusing on Algebra and Pre-Calculus. At Pine Grove School, her expertise extended to Algebra I and II, showcasing her ability to teach across different levels of mathematics. Ross is licensed to teach in Mississippi and Tennessee, covering Biology, Drivers Ed, and Math. “When we first saw her resume, we knew she was a perfect fit for Houston High School,” said Assistant Superintendent Missy Abel (who at the time was serving as the Vice Principal at Houston High School).

In her four years at HHS, Jerica has demonstrated exceptional teaching skills, particularly in AP Calculus AB and Algebra II, leading to outstanding student achievements in state tests and AP exams. Her outcomes are some of the best in the school.

Her commitment extends beyond academic excellence; she actively participates in school activities, serving as a leader in the math department and a data lead for the entire school. Ross’s ability to foster student growth and her willingness to invest in her students’ success are evident in her impressive resume and the accolades from her peers and administrators. Jerica invests in people, and in doing so, her colleagues and her students love her.