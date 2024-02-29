Germantown Charity Horse Show Salutes the 2024 Royal Court

Diane Coons

Germantown Charity Horse Show

2024 GCHS Royal Court with Queen Natalie and the Princesses, pictured, (first row, from left) Lilly Misciskia, Elise Hendrix, Eleanor Grace Flynn, Queen Natalie Hanisco, Chandler Ince, Emmalee Lentile, and Sarah Sink. (second row, from left) Linley Fristick, Skyelar Campbell, Grace Patterson, Piper Tushek, Emma Grusin, Cassidy Fendley and Kathryn Herrin; (third row, from left) Avery McEver and Sarah Cousyn; (back row, from left) Abbey Johnson, Samantha Bisignano, Caroline Campbell and Audrey Wright. Courtesy Alex Ginsburg, Alex Ginsburg Photographics



The grand ballroom at Woodland Hills Event Center was the setting for the recent Germantown Charity Horse Show (GCHS) Royal Ball honoring its 2024 Queen and Princesses. These working royals perform volunteer services for the community and throughout the annual horse show. Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo attended the ball and presented a special proclamation along with a “Horses 10” sign to this year’s queen, Natalie Faith Hanisco.

The ball provided an unforgettable evening for all those who attended, made possible by many GCHS volunteers that gave their time and talents to help create this truly special event. Spring flowers adorned the tables in the ballroom where guests enjoyed a delicious dinner prepared by Paradaox Catering and Consulting and the presentation of members of the GCHS Royal Court followed by dancing into the evening to the music of Memphis-based Thumpdaddy. Melissa Beall served as Royal Ball Chair, Teresa Martin served as Invitation Chair, and Anna Pallme and Mindy Hanisco are serving as Princess Co-Chairs again this season. Alex Ginsburg of Alex Ginsburg Photographics provided formal portraits and candid photos for the event.

Queen Natalie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Collins Hanisco. Natalie is currently a sophomore at Texas Tech University where she is working towards a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology with a minor in Psychology, and plans to pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree after completing her undergraduate studies.

Meet the 2024 GCHS Board of Directors. Pictured at right, (front from left) Jacob Kight, Member at Large; Mary Livesay, President; Lynda Smith, Secretary; Anna Pallme, Member at Large; Phillip Lawson, Member at Large; (back from left) MaryLisa Wagner, Member at Large; Susan Winn, Member at Large; and Ross Herrin, Past President. Absent: Dot Stagich, Vice President, Noel Oliver, Member at Large; and Mallory Seeker, Treasurer. Courtesy Alex Ginsburg, Alex Ginsburg Photographics

At Texas Tech, Queen Natalie has become an active member of the Zeta Alpha Chapter of the Kappa Delta sorority where she has served as an SET Leader, Sergeant in Arms, and Director of Collegiate Facilities. Working in each of these positions has taught Natalie about leadership and how each position, regardless of how small, is important and contributes to the success of the entire organization.

While Queen Natalie takes great pride in her education, she is equally as passionate about her equestrian life. She is an active member of the Germantown Charity Horse Show and the Nashoba Carriage Club. Natalie’s love for horses began in the heart of Germantown when as a small child, she watched the Germantown Charity Horse Show from the sidelines and then began competing at age seven. She fell in love with the horse community which is a passion that she shares with her family. This common love of horses provided invaluable experiences that have shaped her life and afforded her many opportunities to ride and compete across the nation.

As Queen Natalie became more serious about horses and horseback riding, her passion expanded to include hunters, jumpers, equitation, carriage driving, and most especially, Welsh Ponies. Natalie has won numerous championships throughout her career in each category. A major component of her successful Junior career was hunter pony competitions. She qualified to compete at the United States Equestrian Federation Pony Finals on three different mounts over three years. Her most memorable was in 2018 when she competed on her very own pony, Ashes, a troubled young horse that was abused in her early life. Natalie began working with Ashes in 2017 and by the summer of 2018, their efforts had paid off by qualifying for the USEF Pony Finals.

Natalie is very grateful for all the encouragement and support she has and continues to receive from her parents, family and friends, and from Ruth and Joanna Wilburn, Sally Ross Davis, and the rest of her Rollingwoods Farm family. She shared that, “Being chosen as the 2024 Germantown Charity Horse Show Queen during its 75th anniversary year is the dream of a lifetime. Since my early childhood, I have wonderful memories of the magical Charity signaling the beginning of summer. This special week is more than a simple horse show but a unique celebration of community, friendships, and the amazing athleticism of humans and the most graceful animal on earth, the horse. I join with the Princesses in welcoming you to the 75th anniversary Germantown Charity Horse Show this June.”

The 2024 GCHS Princesses and their sponsoring organization are Samantha Bisignano (Hunter’s Edge Stables), Caroline Campbell (Germantown Lion’s Club), Skyelar Campbell (Crews Development), Sarah Cousyn (Oak View Stables), Cassidy Fendley (Mid-South IEA), Eleanor Grace Flynn (West Tennessee Hunter Jumper Association), Linley Fristick (Germantown Women’s Club), Emma Grusin (Suburban Garden Club), Elise Hendrix (Oak Grove Hunt Club), Kathryn Herrin (Nashoba Carriage Classic), Chandler Ince (Nashoba Carriage Association), Abbey Johnson (Haynes Plumbing Company), Avery McEver (Pegasus of Germantown), Lilly Misciskia (Saddles N’ Such), Grace Patterson (Kiwanis Club of Germantown), Sarah Sink (Les Passees, Inc.), Piper Tushek (ExEL Horse Shows), Audrey Wright (Hunters Edge Stables), and Emmalee Lentile (Mid-South IEA).

The Germantown Charity Horse Show is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is one of the oldest and largest all-breed shows in the country. Mark your calendars for June 4-8 and join us for this historic show!

For more information, go to GCHS.org.