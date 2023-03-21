Germantown Animal Shelter’s Fundraiser and Charity Auction March 25

Staff Report

The Germantown Animal Shelter has been providing a safe haven for stray and abandoned animals for many years. With the generous support of the community, the shelter has been able to provide food, medical care, and shelter to countless cats and dogs in need. However, the shelter relies heavily on donations to keep their doors open and continue providing for the animals in their care. This is why the Friends of the Germantown Animal Shelter are holding their ninth annual charity auction on Saturday, March 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pickering Center located at 7771 Poplar Pike in Germantown.

The charity auction is an opportunity for the community to come together and support the animals in need at the Germantown Animal Shelter. There will be a variety of items to bid on, including gift offerings from local shops and restaurants, unique household items, gifts for your pets and autographed sports memorabilia. All money raised will be used to support various needs and activities at the shelter, such as providing food and shelter for the animals, medical care, and supplies.

Tickets for the event are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for children under 12. To purchase tickets, stop by the Germantown Animal Shelter at 7700 Southern Avenue, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is always open to visitors and potential adopters, so while you’re there, take a moment to visit the cats and dogs waiting for their forever homes.

The Friends of the Germantown Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers who are passionate about animal welfare. They work hard to raise funds and awareness for the shelter’s needs, as well as promoting animal adoption and responsible pet ownership. The charity auction is just one of the many events they host throughout the year to support the shelter and its mission.

For those unable to attend the event, donations are always welcome. The Germantown Animal Shelter is a registered 501(c)(3) organization, which means all donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be made online through their website, or by mail to the shelter’s address at 7700 Southern Avenue, Germantown, TN 38138.

The Germantown Animal Shelter has been a pillar of the community for many years, providing much-needed care and support for the animals in their care. However, their work would not be possible without the support of the community. The charity auction is an opportunity for the community to come together and show their support for the shelter’s mission, while also having a fun and exciting evening bidding on unique items.