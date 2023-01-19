Four members of Germantown church perish in plane crash

By Graham Sweeney

Four leaders of Harvest Church perished in a Texas plane crash on Tuesday.

Executive Pastor Bill Garner, Elder Steve Tucker and church members Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer were killed in the crash.

Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan is in a Texas hospital in stable condition.

Small plane crash in Texas – Four members of Harvest Church in Germantown were killed Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, after a small plane crash in Yoakum, Texas, the church and authorities said. (Angela K., of Crossroads Today)

The small plane crashed around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the Yoakam Municipal Airport.

Garner leaves behind a wife, seven children, and six grandchildren. His family also owns the Windyke Country Club.

A heartfelt message from Harvest Church was sent on Tuesday and mourners gathered at the church that evening.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer.

All were beloved members of Harvest Church and their loss currently leaves us without the proper words to articulate our grief.

As of our last report, Kennon Vaughan is in stable condition in a Texas hospital.

We ask for your prayers and kindly request that the families of all involved are given the proper space to grieve at this time.

We will provide more information as it is received. We covet your prayers.

The worship center will be open from 6:30 to 8:30pm to gather for a time of prayer and mourning with Harvest elders, staff and fellow members.”