Feelin’ Christmas: Briarcrest 8th Grader Uses Musical Talents to Raise Money for Operation Christmas Child

Briarcrest Christian School

Briarcrest Christian School 8th grader, Ella Bork, is using her singing and songwriting talents and her love of Christmas to once again raise money for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse delivering Christmas gifts to children all over the world.

Ella’s “Feelin’ Christmas” is a heartwarming and festive original song that captures the essence of the holiday season. The song creates a joyful atmosphere that will instantly put listeners in the Christmas spirit.

“I wanted to write a song to remind everyone to slow down and enjoy every single part of the Christmas holiday with someone you love,” says Ella. “And it was so important to once again use this song to raise money for Operation Christmas Child. Packing shoeboxes filled with toys for kids around the world is one of my favorite things to do each year during the holidays!”

“Feelin’ Christmas” is not just a song; it’s a musical celebration of the Christmas season that invites listeners to embrace the joy, love, and togetherness that define this special time of year. With its infectious energy and memorable hooks, this track is destined to become a holiday favorite, spreading joy and creating cherished memories for listeners of all ages. “I hope my love of Jesus shines through this song,” says Ella “and brings joy to people’s hearts.”

Available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple, and YouTube Music, Ella Bork’s “Feelin’ Christmas” is the perfect addition to any festive playlist, making it easy for fans to share the holiday spirit with friends and family and the perfect opportunity to give back to a worthy cause, Operation Christmas Child. https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/ellabork/feelin-christmas