Excellence in Education: Kearney named March Teacher of the Month

City of Germantown

Each month during the school year, the Germantown Education Commission honors a teacher and student. Winners are selected from those nominated by parents, students, teachers or school administrators. Youth Excellence Award winners must be a high school senior living in Germantown but can attend any school. Teacher of the Month award winners must teach in a public or private school within Germantown. During the March 25 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the recipients for the month of March were recognized.

The March Teacher of the Month was awarded to Ms. Amelia Kearney, a second-grade teacher at Forest Hill Elementary. Ms. Kearney’s peers describe her as a passionate educator who builds strong relationships not only among students, but among teachers as well.

A fellow teacher writes, “Her ability to forge deep connections with her students is truly remarkable. She goes beyond the curriculum, asking non-academic questions to understand their unique personalities and interests. This personalized approach fosters a nurturing environment where every child feels seen and valued.” Other nominators echo this admiration for the extent to which Ms. Kearney goes the extra mile to get to know each student and make sure they know their worth.

Aside from teaching, Ms. Kearney also has established a monthly book club for Forest Hill Elementary staff members. She also plays an active role in the Forest Hill Sunshine Committee, where she showcases her talent for creating joyful experiences and uplifting those around her.

The March Youth Excellence Award was presented to Sarah Hochman, a senior at Houston High School. A National Merit Semifinalist and an AP Scholar with Distinction, Sarah is a dedicated student who consistently pursues a rigorous course of study. Her dream is to work in foreign affairs and diplomacy, bridging cultural gaps and creating positive governmental changes.

One nominator writes, “While I could go on about Sarah’s intellectual gifts in perpetuity, Sarah’s strengths extend beyond her academic prowess. She is an exceptional leader, possessing the rare combination of being both an effective leader and an attentive collaborator and listener. Her selflessness is evident in her willingness to give up her free time to assist her peers by offering guidance, support and selfless dedication to peer editing and aiding classmates with their essays.”

Another one of Sarah’s defining characteristics is her deep involvement with the Jewish community. Through her participation in BBYO, she has traveled abroad, engaging with global leaders and meeting hundreds of Jewish teens from over 60 countries. One of the most transformative experiences in Sarah’s life was when she participated in the International Leadership Seminar in Israel, where she worked with Jewish teens from all over the world and political and interfaith coalition leaders. As the president of a region spanning five states, Sarah has learned the value of leadership, diplomacy and collaboration in a diverse and dynamic environment.