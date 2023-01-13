Everything You’ll Need To Start a Sheep Farm

Hobby farming has grown in popularity over the last decade as many people are trying their hand at raising livestock. If you’re interested in starting a sheep farm, our brief guide offers a rundown on (almost) everything you’ll need to get started!

Land for Pasture

The first thing new farmers need before they can start herding sheep is some land for pasture. About an acre of grass should be enough for the sheep to comfortably live and graze if you are starting from scratch and only plan on raising about ten sheep or fewer.

If you plan on raising more than that, you’ll naturally have to expand the acreage. Remember, you’ll also have to maintain the pasture, so the larger it is, the more work for you. Some farmers, when creating a pasture, will rip out the native vegetation and weeds to start with a blank slate. However, these native grasses can be useful (even the weeds), so if you’re working on a tight budget, it’s best to work with what you got.

Fencing

The fencing is perhaps the most expensive initial expense for a new sheep farm. A sturdy, reliable fence is crucial to the safety of your livestock as it keeps the sheep from roaming into dangerous territory and getting lost. It also keeps predators like coyotes and dogs out.

High-tensile wire is a popular fencing choice for many farms, but they’re not tall and won’t stand much in the way of a predator. If your region is known for predators skulking about, you may want to invest in something more protective like an electric fence. These fences may be expensive, but nothing comes before the safety of your livestock.

An Enclosed Shelter

Along with the fence, another potentially expensive item that every farmer needs to start a sheep farm is a shelter of some sort. Ideally, the property you’re using already comes with a shed or barn, but many farmers still have to renovate or even build one from scratch.

While wood is the traditional material for farm enclosures, plastic is perfect for livestock enclosures because they’re more sanitary, durable, and will last longer. The average plastic plank will last for decades longer than wood, with only a fraction of the upkeep necessary.

Water & Hay Source

Of course, every sheep farm needs water and hay for the animals to survive. There are typically two options for installing a water source on a farm—laying underground water lines or buying water tanks. Laying underground water lines is a much more significant investment, so many smaller farms hitch a water tank to a trailer and use that as a source.

Pro Tip:

When buying water troughs, ensure they’re made for sheep and low to the ground—a sheep won’t reach a trough made for horses!

And we can’t forget some hay for the sheep to snack on. It’s typically best to get hay from local producers—which you can find at a local livestock or produce auction or even on an online hay exchange.