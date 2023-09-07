Keeping your kitchen clean can seem like an uphill battle. However, you can keep your space clean without busting your back using various methods. Achieve a picture-perfect space by creating a regular cleaning schedule, implementing organization skills, and cleaning spills and messes as soon as they happen. Below, we detail our top three effective tips to keep your kitchen spotless.

Create a Regular Cleaning Schedule

Staying consistent is important, whether you clean up during the week or set aside your weekends to refresh your space. Creating a regular cleaning schedule will help you keep yourself accountable for the chores you must do around the house. You can also break down your routine into small tasks you do daily. For example, you can designate Wednesdays for mopping the floor and Saturdays for dusting the cabinets. Keeping your kitchen clean can be simple, especially if you create a routine and stick to it!

Have a Designated Space for Everything

Having a disorganized space can get cluttered quickly. Along with keeping the clutter at bay, an effective tip for keeping the kitchen clean is to have a space for everything. Designate a space for decorative items, utensils, cooking ware, and more.

Having these spaces makes organizing and cleaning easier. With clutter, you’re more tempted to throw everything into a junk drawer, heightening your risk of breaking or losing some items. So, do yourself a favor and invest in organizing tools for your kitchen.

If You See It, Clean It

The easiest way to keep your kitchen spotless is to follow this rule: “If you see it, clean it.” If you see a spill, food on the floor, or something misplaced, clean it up! If your sink or faucet shows signs of needing maintenance, schedule an appointment with your plumber! Acting quickly can stop the development of larger messes or damages. Clean your utensils and other cooking ware as soon as you finish cooking. Doing so will reduce the procrastination you feel after a yummy meal.