Owning or renting a mobile home allows for a lot of customization opportunities to make it your own. One great way to do this is by upgrading the exterior and surrounding areas with easy outdoor projects. Whether you’re looking to increase accessibility or simply enhance curb appeal, we’ve got you covered. Read on to explore a few simple outdoor projects that can make a big impact on your mobile home’s appearance and functionality.

Stair and Ramp Replacements

One of the first things you may want to consider for your mobile home is improving accessibility. If your current stairs or ramps are worn down, unstable, or simply outdated, it’s time for a replacement. There are several materials to choose from for new stairs, such as wood, metal, or even concrete. Once you have a stair kit, you can install stairs on your mobile home.

When choosing a new ramp, make sure it meets ADA guidelines for accessibility if you, anyone in your household, or any guest has mobility challenges. Updating your stairs or ramp will make your home safer and more accessible and is a great way to add visual appeal.

Fresh Skirting

One of the best easy outdoor projects for your mobile home is installing new skirting. Skirting serves essential functions like protecting the underside of your home from pests and insulating against extreme temperatures. Popular materials for mobile home skirting include vinyl, metal, and brick. Each material can offer a unique look and level of durability. Make sure to properly measure your home’s perimeter and consider ventilation needs when installing skirting for the best results.

Landscaping and Gardening

Sprucing up your outdoor space with landscaping projects can make the area around your mobile home more enjoyable and welcoming. Adding flower beds and shrubbery or even cultivating a small garden can make a significant visual impact and give you a peaceful outdoor space to spend time in. When selecting plants, we recommend considering factors like climate, sun exposure, and soil type. You could also consider installing features like a bird feeder, water fixture, and garden art pieces to give your landscape a personal touch.

Exterior Paint or Siding Upgrade

A new coat of paint or updated siding can revolutionize your mobile home’s appearance. Before painting, we recommend getting all the proper equipment and materials. When shopping for paint, remember that there are specific paints that work best for home exteriors, so ask about those at the store. When considering new siding options, evaluate factors like cost, maintenance, and insulation properties. Common siding materials include wood, metal, and vinyl. A fresh look on your home’s exterior can increase curb appeal and help protect it from the elements.