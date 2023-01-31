Your home’s exterior provides newcomers with their first impression of it. Of course, it makes sense that you want nothing more than for your home to give off a welcoming vibe that shows you pay attention to its upkeep. However, achieving this can seem challenging, as there are countless aspects to consider and care for. Thankfully, the largest area is also the easiest to take care of. It’s your driveway. That’s why you’ll likely want to know these useful driveway maintenance tips for every home.

Don’t Use Salt

When winter rears its ugly head, you know it’s only a matter of time until your driveway ices over and snow becomes the norm. As a result, you might find yourself reaching for handy snow salts to melt those problems away. However, you must be aware that snow salts don’t work well on all types of driveways. As such, if you have a concrete driveway, you should avoid using snow salt since it can degrade it, causing damage you could otherwise avoid.

Repair Cracks

The one enemy of all driveways is water. This is why it’s so crucial to prevent it from creating problems. One of the best tips for preventing driveway water damage is to ensure that you repair all cracks and potholes. Water can easily seep into these damaged areas and degrade them even more, leading to large holes and gaps that need considerable repairs. That’s why it’s essential that you rectify any noticeable areas of damage on your driveway.

Park Smart

A driveway maintenance tip you might not have known about that every home can utilize is to watch where you park your car. It may seem odd, but the edges of your driveway are quite vulnerable to degradation. When you consistently park your car too close to these edges, that can wear away at it over time. As such, try to park your car more in the middle or further away from the edge as much as you can.

