Dogwood’s Fun Run Raises Over $90,000

Germantown, TN – Dogwood Elementary School’s Dolphin Fun Run by Boosterthon was a huge success, raising over $90,000 for the school. Students from all grade levels participated in the event, running laps around the school grounds to earn pledges from sponsors. The Fun Run was held on September 29, 2023, and students received donations from all 50 US states and the Cayman Islands.

Courtesy Elizabeth Stuart

Proceeds from the Fun Run will be used to purchase technology upgrades, classroom furniture, and school upgrades. The school is planning to purchase new interactive projectors for classrooms, as well as new furniture for classrooms and hallways. The school will also use the funds to make upgrades to the school’s gymnasium.

“We are so grateful to our students, families, and community for their support of the Dolphin Fun Run,” said Dogwood Elementary School Principal Jessica Woody. “This event was a huge success, and we are excited to use the funds to make improvements to our school that will benefit all of our students.”

The Dolphin Fun Run is an annual event at Dogwood Elementary School. It is a fun and active way for students to raise money for their school and get involved in their community. The event is also a great way for students to learn about teamwork and goal setting.

Students Set and Achieve Goals

This year, Dogwood Elementary School students set a goal of raising $75,000 from the Dolphin Fun Run. They surpassed their goal by over $15,000, thanks to the generosity of their sponsors.

“I am so proud of our students for setting and achieving their goal,” said Ms. Woody. “They showed great determination and perseverance, and they are an inspiration to us all.”

Students from All Grades Participate

Students from all grade levels participated in the Dolphin Fun Run. There were a total of 30 laps with fun themes like “skip with a friend,” “Hop as high as you can,” and “Run backward.” All of the students ran their best and had a great time.

“I loved the Dolphin Fun Run!” said Kindergartener Jesse Light. “It was so much fun to run with my friends. I’m so glad we raised so much money for our school.”

Community Support

The Dolphin Fun Run was a huge success thanks to the support of the Dogwood Elementary School community. Parents, teachers, and businesses all came together to support the event.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community,” said Ms. Woody. “The Dolphin Fun Run is a community event, and it couldn’t have been a success without the support of everyone involved.”

Funds to Be Used for Technology Upgrades, Classroom Furniture, and School Upgrades

“We are excited to use the funds from the Dolphin Fun Run to make improvements to our school that will benefit all of our students,” said Ms. Woody. “We are committed to providing our students with the best possible education, and these upgrades will help us to achieve the goal of Dogwood being a place where everyone Belongs.”

The Dolphin Fun Run is a Win-Win for Everyone

The Dolphin Fun Run is a win-win for everyone involved. Students get to participate in a fun and active event, and the school raises money for important upgrades. The community also comes together to support the event.

“The Dolphin Fun Run is a great event for everyone involved,” said Ms. Woody. “We are so grateful for the support of our students, families, and community.”