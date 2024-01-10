Code Check: Trash Carts Did you know that trash cart violations are among the top 10 residential code violations in Germantown?

According to Sec. 15-22 of the City’s Code of Ordinances, trash carts must be stored behind the front line of the home and should not be visible from the street. Additionally, the carts should not be placed in their collection location before 6 p.m. of the day prior to the regularly scheduled collection day and must be returned to their storage location no later than 8 a.m. the day following collection.

Here are more tips for proper waste disposal:

• Position Your Carts Correctly

• Point the handle to the house.

• Leave four feet of space between the carts so the truck’s arm can grip the cart.

• Keep carts at least four feet away from utility poles, fences, mailboxes, fire hydrants, trees, cars and mailboxes.

• Do not place carts or debris in the street.

• Bag Your Trash

• Bag all trash before putting it in your trash cart. This prevents flyaway litter as the trash cart is emptied into the trash truck.

• If you’re not sure what goes into the trash cart and what goes into your recycling cart, use the City’s handy Waste Wizard tool – enter any item in the tool’s Search field and Waste Wizard will tell you exactly how to dispose of it.

Keep Your Carts Clean

Customers are responsible for keeping their carts clean.

Additional Carts and Cart Repairs

Each address is assigned one 96-gallon trash cart. Residents can request additional roll carts or repairs by calling 901-757-7200. A $75 charge applies for additional trash carts.

Backdoor customers can select a City-issued 64-gallon backdoor cart at no charge. You can also provide your own, as long as carts are 45-gallons or less and weigh less than 50 pounds when loaded. Secure all trash in plastic garbage bags and place them inside the container. Material outside the container will not be collected at the backdoor.

A 64-gallon recycling cart is provided on request. You may request a 96-gallon recycle cart if you regularly fill the 64. Contact [email protected] to arrange an exchange. Condominiums receive an 18-gallon bin.

Residents can request an optional 96-gallon yard debris cart for a one-time $75 fee.

When You Move, the Carts Stay

All carts are the property of the City of Germantown. If you move, please leave your carts at the property.