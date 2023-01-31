City Hall to be Closed to the Public on Tuesday

Out of the abundance of caution for our residents and City employees, Germantown City Hall will be closed to the public on Tuesday, January 31. City staff will be working on-site and remotely to continue offering all essential services.

The Germantown Community Library will be closed on Tuesday, January 31.

The Germantown Athletic Club will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, with closing hours subject to change. Club staff will be closely monitoring the weather situation and providing communication directly to its members.

As stated above City services will continue as usual. Residents and businesses may continue with City business online, by phone or via email. Online forms can be accessed at germantown-tn.gov/live/how-do-i. For questions or concerns, residents may continue to contact the Customer Service Center at (901) 757-7200 or email [email protected].